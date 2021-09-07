Scott in Silent Witness: Where have you seen Elliott Tittensor before and who is actor brother Luke?

Scott Weston made a dramatic return to BBC One crime drama Silent Witness last night (Monday, September 6) after a decade away from the series.

But where have you seen actor Elliott Tittensor before and does he have a twin brother?

Scott (pictured on the right) made a dramatic return last night (Credit: BBC)

Who is Scott Weston in Silent Witness and when did you last see him?

Scott Weston first appeared on the show 10 years ago in a dramatic storyline.

He was the ringleader of a university-based terror plot, which involved him coercing two other students to plant a bomb on site.

However, when Scott brandished a rifle and held students hostage, the whole university went into lockdown.

Read more: Silent Witness favourite Liz Carr sends message as viewers mourn the absence of Clarissa

After he had murdered several people, Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Harry Cunningham (Tom Ward) found themselves trapped inside with Scott.

In a tense finale, he was finally apprehended and sent to prison – but not before his pal Jason took his own life.

Now, 10 years years later, Nikki was shocked to find Scott in the very same prison she was now investigating a murder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliott Tittensor (@etittensor)

Who plays Scott Weston in Silent Witness?

Scott in Silent Witness is played by Elliott Tittensor.

Elliott, 31, first appeared on our screens with his twin brother, Luke, in Channel 4 soap Brookside.

The pair then went on to star in Shameless, where they shared the role of Carl Gallagher.

When Luke left the show, Elliott continued in the role.

Other parts you may recognise Elliott from include the movie Dunkirk, Spike Island and the Jimmy McGovern BBC drama, Reg.

Elliott and ex-girlfriend Kaya Scodelario (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Elliott married and does he have children?

A decade ago, Elliott’s girlfriend was Skins actress Kaya Scodelario.

But their five-year romance ended in 2014. During this time, Elliott faced controversy.

In 2010, he knocked over another man – who suffered brain damage and was blinded in one eye – with his BMW in north London.

Despite being sued for the accident, Elliott was fined only for driving without insurance.

Nowadays, Elliott supplements his income by tattoo work and looks a world a way from his Shameless days.

He now rocks a beard and plenty of ink. It’s not currently known if Elliott is in a relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliott Tittensor (@etittensor)

Who is Luke Tittensor?

Aside from starring with Elliott in Shameless as Carl Gallagher, Luke played Daz Eaden in Emmerdale from 2003 to 2009.

He also appeared in Waterloo Road, playing gay pupil Connor in 2010.

Read more: Silent Witness: Are Nikki and Matt still together?

However, Luke also got himself in trouble in 2008, when he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after a fracas with an unnamed 16-year-old.

In 2009, his contract with Emmerdale was terminated and he received a nine-month suspended sentence.