Scarlett Moffatt revealed her new teeth this weekend as she hit back at critics of her gorgeous smile.

The former Gogglebox star was a favourite with viewers when she was on the Channel 4 show, but that hasn’t stopped trolls from targeting her.

In her latest Instagram post, she confessed that she’s had a hard time dealing with critics of her teeth.

So much so, that she’s had them fixed.

Ex Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt said she damaged her teeth in an accident as a child (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt shows off her new teeth

“Bullies are like sandpaper,” she wrote alongside a video montage. “The more they wear you down the more polished you become.”

Scarlett went on to insist that she got the procedure done for herself, rather than the trolls who kept picking on her.

“I have done this for me, not them. Thanks to @queenswaysmiles and @queenswaylab I don’t think I’ll ever stop smiling!”

Elsewhere on her Instagram, she explained how she was picked on over her teeth as a child. When she was younger, she smashed her two front teeth in a bike accident.

Fans rushed to compliment the star and share their admiration for her.

“Look gorge with or without the gap, babe,” said one fan.

“Sad you felt you needed to do that,” said another. “But if it makes you feel happier it’s worth it!”

“You are a beautiful soul inside and out,” added a third.

While a fourth said: “Society can be vile nowadays. I wish more people in the public eye were as genuine as you are!”

On Instagram, Scarlett shared another picture, which she captioned: “No filter needed!”

The gorgeous star can’t stop smiling! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Scarlett hits back at trolls on her birthday

The former Gogglebox star turned 30 last year.

Taking to Instagram, Scarlett celebrated the milestone by hitting back at trolls.

She told her two million followers: “CHAPTER 30 begins. I am so grateful for feeling so blessed with the family, friends and supporters I have.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting this little northern lass live her dream every day.”

She added she was “too busy loving the people that love me to even think about the people who dislike me”.

The star added: “Remember bullies and trolls are like sandpaper, the more they wear you down, the more polished you become.”

