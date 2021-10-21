Scarlett Harlett storms off RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 after brutal judges twist

Tensions are rising on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 – with Scarlett Harlett storming off set after a clash with the rest of the queens.

RuPaul well-and-truly stirred the pot tonight by asking who should be sent home.

Out of the seven other queens, five of them chose Scarlett – citing reasons including feeling like she was “giving up” and that she “wasn’t on the same level”.

Therefore, when they went backstage, things came to a head.

Offered the chance to speak, Scarlett simply said: “I don’t feel like talking, thanks.”

When things escalated, River Medway and Ella Vaday said she needed to talk stop talking over people so she could understand where they were coming from.

Clearly upset and frustrated, Scarlett stormed off set and away from the other girls.

“This went from being the best experience for me to the worst in the space of five minutes,” she said.

“Ever since I was a kid I always feel left out. Then I walk into a competition full of people that are odd ones out in the world, and I’ve been singled out as the odd one out. That’s what it feels like.”

Choriza May sympathised with her, and told cameras: “I feel for her and I understand her. I would be p**sed off as well, but leaving the room isn’t going to help you understand what happened.”

After some time away, Scarlett returned to the competition, and admitted she felt like her “friendships weren’t real” in the show.

“We’re going to be friends after this, regardless if you want to be friends or not,” Vanity Milan tells her. “You’re our sister. But at the end of the day, this is what we’re here to do. You have to go with your head really quickly.”

“I’m not defeated about being in the competition,” Scarlett argued. “I’m just upset that people i LOVE and respect don’t love and respect me.”

Did Scarlett survive the episode?

Scarlett did survive another week – but she had to fight for it after landing in the bottom two.

For the second time in two weeks, Scarlett was in the lip-sync against Charity Kase.

Performing to Big Spender by Shirley Bassey, Scarlett killed it – and Charity went home instead.

But her troubles haven’t gone unnoticed by the judges.

“She’s in her head in a way that’s undermining what she’s trying to do in the competition,” Ru said in deliberations.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three and World of Wonder.

