Saving Lives in Leeds surgeon who operated on tragic Trevor breaks silence on his shock death

Fans of Saving Lives in Leeds will remember the tragic death of patient Trevor in episode four of the BBC show.

Anxious patient Trevor was treated by plastic surgeon Dr Chris West for a sarcoma, but viewers were shocked when it was revealed at the end of the show that he had sadly passed away.

Dr Chris West exclusively opened up to Entertainment Daily about Trevor’s death, and about the importance of programmes such as Saving Lives in Leeds when it comes to helping people learn about the current crisis affecting the NHS.

Chris West is a plastic surgeon at Leeds General Infirmary (Credit: BBC)

Dr Chris West: ‘It’s never nice to know that a patient has passed away’

Plastic Surgeon Dr Chris West admitted that learning about the death of patients is always a challenge. He admitted: “It does affect you, you’d be wrong to say it doesn’t. I suppose one of the challenges and one of the skills that you learn is that for every patient that comes to you, you have to treat them as an individual.

“People often use the analogy ‘imagine you’re looking after your own family member’. I think that’s important because I might see 15 to 20 people in a clinic with a sarcoma, and it’s very important that you don’t just dismiss it because you are seeing lots of it.”

I’ve done my work, I’m going to go home, I’m going to try and unwind and detach from all that.

Chris confessed that watching the episode where Trevor died was particularly tough for him. “When I watched the episode back with Trevor, it does bring back memories, it’s never nice to know that a patient has passed away.

“Unfortunately, certainly with sarcomas, it happens all too often. But it’s just making sure in your time with that person, you give them a plan, you give them assurance that you’re going to look after them to the best of your ability. You’re going to do your best.”

The Saving Lives in Leeds doctor added that he has to detach himself from the grief of losing patients. He told ED!: “Equally, there has to be a point in the day where you say: ‘I’ve done my work, I’m going to go home, I’m going to try and unwind and detach from all that.’ That’s really important too – having outside interests and having friends and family that you can try and go and be normal with.”

Dr Chris West opened up about the importance of the programme (Credit: BBC)

Saving Lives in Leed surgeon confesses ‘anxiety’ over programme

Saving Lives in Leeds viewers will know it is a very much fly-on-the-wall programme, showing patients’ journeys and surgeries upfront.

Chris confessed to having some “anxiety” over his work being showcased on such a public platform. He said: “As a surgeon, you’re used to having people watching you. That’s the way we learn and that’s why they are called theatres. They literally have galleries to watch you operate.

“Having people in the theatre is not, in itself, a foreign concept. But obviously, the fact that what you’re doing might then be put on television adds an extra level of scrutiny to it.”

But Chris clarified has been happy with the reaction from viewers. He added: “There is always a degree of anxiety that you might say something not quite right. I was also very aware of the sensitivities around some of the patients involved. I thought that the way that they showed the journey of the patients and how they got through that challenging day was done really sensitively.”

Chris West admits ‘there are troubles every day’ in the NHS

Chris also spoke about the importance of the programme for showing the current crisis in the NHS. The BBC Two show has shown the difficulties that surgeons often face when sorting beds and has shown surgeries being cancelled.

The plastic surgeon admitted: “I think it is important for people to know because it is difficult. There are troubles every day. It’s not just in the winter as it used to be. It’s not Covid – Covid has passed. This is our norm now. This is what we face every single day. When an individual patient comes in and gets cancelled it’s bad but operations get cancelled day in and day out.”

Chris also added that Saving Lives in Leeds “highlights” the current problems in the NHS. He confessed: “They showed operations getting cancelled. They showed people not getting their surgeries. It wasn’t glossed over. I think they also showed how hard the NHS works to try and get stuff done. It’s not us just sitting around, we fight every day to try and get stuff done.”

Chris also admitted his “frustration” over the lack of beds in the NHS right now. He confessed: “I didn’t spend 22 years training to be racing around, phoning, trying to sort beds. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is, we have bed managers. But more often than not, it’s up to the surgeon on the day to do some ringing around and really dig your heels in.”

Saving Lives in Leeds continues Wednesday, April 5 at 9pm on BBC Two. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

