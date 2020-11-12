Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge: Has he put weight back on?

Tom Kerridge, who lost 12 stone in weight, is back on our screens with his new three-part series Saving Britain’s Pubs.

Here’s everything you need to know about his new show Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge and his weight story.

Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge (Credit: BBC)

Who is Tom Kerridge and what is he famous for?

Tom Kerridge, 47, is a Michelin-starred chef from Salisbury, England.

After initially appearing in several small TV parts as a child actor, he decided to attend culinary school at the age of 18.

He has since worked at a variety of British restaurants, including the Michelin starred Rhodes in the Square and Adlards.

He opened the world-famous pub The Hand & Flowers with his wife Beth Cullen-Kerridge in 2005.

Within a year, he had gained his first Michelin star.

In the 2012 list, he won a second Michelin star, the first time a pub had ever done so.

He’s appeared on several top TV shows including the Great British Menu, MasterChef and Saturday Kitchen.

Tom has also fronted his own series How to Lose Weight For Good and Top of the Shop, both for BBC.

What is Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge about?

A year ago, Tom Kerridge set out to make a series about the challenges facing British pubs – then the pandemic struck.

Since 2000, the UK has lost a quarter of its public houses, which often impacts the whole community.

Concerned by a crisis in the industry he loves, Tom hopes to revive struggling pubs.

He begins at the White Hart in Chilsworthy, Cornwall, where a 300-year-old freehouse, the only pub in the village, is in danger of closing.

Tom Kerridge is on a mission to save Britain’s pubs – and we’re right behind him! (Credit: BBC)

Where does Tom Kerridge visit in episode two of Saving Britain’s Pubs?

Tom visits to the Black Bull in the Stirlingshire village of Gartmore.

Volunteers now run the pub and the management are planning to renovate the bedrooms to attract tourists.

Tom also catches up with the staff of the pubs he is helping in Cornwall, south London and Stroud – but just when all the hard work seems to be paying off, the pandemic strikes.

How did Tom Kerridge lose weight?

Tom was surrounded by temptation working as a chef.

At 40 years old, he was obese at 30 stone and realised he had to do something about it before it was too late.

Tom quit booze, took up swimming and started following the dopamine diet and lost a whooping 12 stone in five years.

At 18 stone, 6ft2 Tom was still very overweight.

In 2017, he released a recipe book based on the diet entitled Tom Kerridge’s Dopamine Diet: My low-carb, stay-happy way to lose weight.

What is the dopamine diet?

The dopamine diet is based around the idea of increasing levels of the ‘happy hormone’, as well as losing weight.

There are many foods thought to boost dopamine, such as fruit and vegetables, nuts, dark chocolate and eggs.

Tom’s ‘dopamine heroes’ also include dairy products such as double cream and yoghurt, good-quality meats including beef, chicken and turkey, and chocolate – in moderation!

Has Tom Kerridge put weight back on?

Tom recently admitted that he has put some of the weight back on.

The chef now weights 22 stone, he discovered on his BBC show Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge.

The percentage of body fat around his organs was double what it should be.

Tom said: “I did not think I was in danger.

“A few years ago I lost a load of weight but lately, it’s started creeping back on again.

“We can make all the excuses in the world but the scales don’t lie. I’ve been eating all the pies!”

Is Tom Kerridge married with kids?

Tom is married to sculptor Beth Cullen-Kerridge, with whom he opened Michelin-starred pub The Hand & Flowers.

On December 21 2015, Tom and Beth welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Acey.

Tom Kerridge shows off his 12 stone weight loss by holding up his old trousers on Good Morning Britain (Credit: YouTube / ITV)

How many pubs does Tom Kerridge have?

After the hugely succesful launch of The Hand & Flowers, which won two Michelin stars, Tom opened a second pub.

The Coach in Marlow has also now won a Michelin star.

More recently, Tom opened The Butcher’s Tap – a butchers and pub under one roof – and opened his first London restaurant in 2018 at Corinthia Hotel London.

What is Tom Kerridge’s pub called?

Tom’s most famous pub is called The Hand & Flowers.

It is the only pub in the UK to have two Michelin stars.

The pub is located in the beautiful Georgian town of Marlow.

Tom also owns The Coach in Marlow and The Butcher’s Tap.

Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge starts on Thursday November 12 2020 at 8pm.

