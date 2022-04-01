Saturday Night Takeaway: ITV teases bigger role for Stephen Mulhern as it issues update

Could tomorrow night’s Saturday Night Takeaway see Stephen Mulhern take on a bigger role?

Well that appears to be what ITV is teasing with its latest announcement for the show.

The series, fronted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, returns tomorrow (April 2) and fans are glad to see Stephen back after his four-week break.

But we could be seeing even more of Stephen in tomorrow’s episode?

Read on to find out what ITV said!

ITV has teased a bigger role for Stephen Mulhern on the show tomorrow (Credit: Splash News)

ITV teases bigger Saturday Night Takeaway role for Stephen Mulhern

Viewers rejoiced as Stephen Mulhern made a return to Saturday Night Takeaway last week.

The star took a four-week long break from the show on “doctors’ orders” due to a mystery illness.

However, he’s made a swift recovery and has returned the ITV show.

Stephen announced the news on Twitter, saying: “Hello all, sorry I’ve been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages. I’ve had some time off and been resting up on doctors’ orders.

“I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

We’re all excited to see him back on our screens again tomorrow and this time with a possibly bigger role.

What exactly has ITV said?

In its SNT announcement today (April 1), ITV teased that Stephen Mulhern could be getting a bigger part to play in this week’s episode.

The statement revealed that Stephen has been “up to mischief this week”.

Which, to us, indicates that he’ll be doing more than just hosting the live Ant vs Dec challenge…

So does this mean we’ll finally see more of our favourite TV star in tomorrow’s episode?

We sure hope so!

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns tomorrow night at 7pm (Credit: ITV)

When is Saturday Night Takeaway on?

SNT is back tomorrow night for a brand-new live show.

This week the boys welcome George Ezra onto the stage for the End Of The Show Show, while comedian Alan Partridge will be hosting as the Star Guest Announcer.

Tomorrow’s episode also marks the return of The Poulter Guys for it’s penultimate episode!

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

