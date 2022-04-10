Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were all saying the same thing about Oti Mabuse after her appearance last night (Saturday April 9).

Dance star Oti, 31, featured in the show’s Get Out of Me Ear prank segment – and fans couldn’t get enough of Oti’s antics.

The set up involved former Strictly champ Oti looking to hire a chauffeur. But during the course of meeting four different drivers at her home, Ant and Dec conspired with Oti to get them to perform daft tasks.

These included sorting through and folding a pile of Oti’s underwear and role-playing a journey.

A ‘neighbour’ also appeared outside Oti’s window at one point, waving a teabag around. The wind up continued with Oti insisting the driver she was talking to should ignore the woman outside tapping on the window.

Presenters Ant and Dec watch the chaos unfold (Credit: Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway YouTube)

Oti Mabuse on Saturday Night Takeaway

Viewers – as well as show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – were in hysterics as Oti performed her part with aplomb.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti showed no wobbles as she confidently issued instructions such as asking a driver to wipe their feet over and over again without giving away it was all a hoax.

And fans loved her for it, with many declaring it the best instalment of the prank series ever.

A driver folds Oti Mabuse’s underwear for her (Credit: Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway YouTube)

Viewers were united on social media in how impressed they were with the Get Out of Me Ear.

“My God, Oti’s Get Out of Me Ear has to be THE funniest one I have seen! #SaturdayNightTakeaway,” one thrilled Twitter user wrote.

Another agreed: “The best Get Out of Me Ear yet. Absolutely phenomenal #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Oti Mabuse pranks a driver (Credit: Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway YouTube)

Someone else posted: “NGL I was cackling at that Get Out of Me Ear. One of the best ones they’ve done Oti was so funny #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

The best Get Out of Me Ear yet.

And another person tweeted: “Just love Oti on #SaturdayNightTakeaway this was one of best ones. Laughed the whole way.”

Other tickled fans suggested Oti’s sketch will also continue to be regarded as ‘the best’ for a long time to come.

“Oti Mabuse’s Goaty and Goosey is incredible. That’s going to be in my head FOREVER. Defo one of the best. #SaturdayNightTakeaway @OtiMabuse @antanddec,” added another person.

And another fan concluded: “A brilliant Get Out of Me Ear to end the series, Oti was so funny. A memorable one.”

