Saturday Night Takeaway in major shake-up as delays hit programme

If you tune into ITV at 7pm tonight, you won’t see Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec’s comedy show has been hit by delays to cater for the two Six Nations rugby matches on screen today.

Ant and Dec are delayed tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Saturday Night Takeaway on?

ITV is airing both matches. Coverage of the France v Wales match starts at 1.55pm. Meanwhile, the Ireland v England match starts at 4.30pm.

As a result, this means Saturday Night Takeaway will air at 7.15pm tonight instead, and will wrap up at 8.45pm.

In any case, despite the later air time, tonight’s show will still be jam-packed with hilarity for fans.

Toni Colette will take to the studio booth to be this week’s guest announcer. Meanwhile, Joe Wicks is the celebrity target for Get Out of Me Ear, which sees him chow down on a whole cauliflower.

Jake Shears will be the star fronting the End of the Show Show, and we get the next instalment of Murder at Bigwig Manor.

Who is starring on the show?

Ant and Dec have previously teased who their celeb guest have been this season.

The pair said they were impressed at how game Strictly star Claudia Winkleman was at Get Out of Me Ear.

“She was amazing,” Dec said. “We took her out of a home environment, and we put her in a massive Swedish homeware store.

Ant and Dec loved Claudia on their show a few weeks (Credit: ITV)

“She’s in there talking to other customers and members of staff and cringing.”

Ant added: “She did go for it all but there was a few times where we got her so close and she was like, ‘I’m not doing that’. It was fun and she was game for a laugh.”

Saturday Night Takeaway continues at 7.15pm on ITV1.

