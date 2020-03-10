Saturday Night Takeaway hit by Ofcom complaints again over snog from audience members

Viewers of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway have complained to Ofcom over a snog between two audience members on this weekend's show.

Couple Rob and Annette shared a very intimate kiss on the show as part of a segment called Cringe!, which won them a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The aim of the challenge was to make their children, who were watching the show from home, cringe after they agreed to let their parents kiss in return for a place on the plane.

Some people thought the kiss was too much (Credit: ITV)

But the kiss seemed to leave not only her kids squirming, but other viewers too.

So much so, 36 people complained to watchdog Ofcom about the 12-second smooch, according to The Sun.

That cringe kiss was enough to put anyone off their takeaway.

Ent Daily has contacted Ofcom and Saturday Night Takeaway for comment.

During Saturday's show, viewers expressed their disgust over the sloppy kiss.

One person wrote on Twitter: "That cringe kiss was enough to put anyone off their takeaway. No need!!"

Another said: "@antanddec that kiss was disgusting #SaturdayNightTakeaway."

A third tweeted: "That bit on #SaturdayNightTakeaway was disgusting it’s a family show and they got that couple to kiss like that with their kids watching.

"OK you don’t care about your kids but I’m not happy, my 5-year-old is sitting watching that. So unnecessary."

One added: "Wtf?? It’s a family show! Why would you kiss like that on National TV with your kids watching too?!"

This isn't the first time the show has been hit with complaints this series.

During the launch show last month, 68 people complained to Ofcom about the Pussycat Dolls' racy performance - which saw hosts Ant and Dec take part as they hilariously began stripping to their vests and boxers.

During the funny skit, Ant and Dec jokingly asked the singers to "tone down" their raunchy performance for their "family friendly" show after the band sparked hundreds of complaints for their routine on X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year.

Nicole Scherzinger and the rest of the band wore racy black outfits as they took to the stage.

Some people complained to Ofcom about the Pussycat Dolls' performance (Credit: ITV)

However, one viewer wrote on Twitter: "OMG disgraceful this is a family show!! And desperate old dolls running round like horses your show was turned off tonight... was looking forward to it."

Another said: "Considering this is a family show that kids watch also, this was not appropriate."

