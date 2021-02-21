Stephen Mulhern left little to the imagination as he danced in a tight pair of gold shorts on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway last night (February 20).

The show made a triumphant return to our screens, with Stephen hosting the Ant vs Dec segment.

However, all Saturday Night Takeaway viewers could talk about was Stephen and his bulge!

Ant and Dec were visually shocked when Stephen made his entrance (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Saturday Night Takeaway last night?

Ant and Dec returned to Saturday night prime-time telly with their ITV showstopper.

The entire show went down a storm with viewers, but Stephen’s gold shorts proved to be the biggest talking point of the night.

As he sashayed onto the set in gold shorts and a vest, with his body also painted gold, viewers admitted they didn’t know where to look.

The shorts left little to the imagination (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Stephen Mulhern and his gold shorts?

Viewers admitted they were “scarred for life” at the sight of Stephen in his shorts.

“I’m never going to unsee Stephen Mulhern in THOSE gold shorts,” one tweeted.

“As for Stephen Mulhern’s gold outfit, I didn’t know where to look!!!” said another.

“Thank you Stephen Mulhern for reminding me that gold lamé is unforgiving,” said another.

“Stephen Mulhern! Those gold shorts were a tad risky!” another declared.

“Oh my word…! Those shorts are rather tight,” said another.

“Those shorts?? You definitely don’t need any imagination!” another SNT viewer commented.

“I think those shorts revealed more than they should have,” another chuckled.

“Definitely needed bigger shorts, I’m scarred for life,” said another.

What did ITV say about Stephen’s shorts?

ITV clearly loved Stephen’s outfit as the official Saturday Night Takeaway account tweeted a gif of the presenter in his shorts.

The tweet said: “It’s @StephenMulhern‘s world. We’re just living in it.”

The man himself is yet to comment on the shorts on social media, but we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next week!

