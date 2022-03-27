Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway plea
TV

Saturday Night Takeaway fans issue plea over Undercover segment

Waiter Troy was a huge hit

By Carena Crawford

Saturday Night Takeaway fans have issued a plea over the Undercover segment on the show and specifically waiter Troy.

Last night (Saturday March 26) three grandmothers set up their grandchildren to be pranked in Undercover.

And actor Troy Harris played the world’s worst waiter.

Viewers were so impressed by Troy they have called for him to be a regular part of the show.

Troy on Saturday Night Takeaway waiting
Troy had everyone in stitches during Undercover (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway fans send love to Stephen Mulhern

What happened during Undercover on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant and Dec had hired out a whole restaurant and filled it with actors before inviting the grandchildren to eat there.

They were faced with waiter Troy who touched the food, poured water everywhere and didn’t get them a chair until halfway through their meal!

The unsuspecting grandkids had no idea Troy was being told what to do for every move by the Geordie duo in his ear. And their grandmothers were in on the whole thing!

Ant and Dec in hysterics at Troy on Saturday Night Takeaway
Even Ant and Dec were in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

Love for Troy

However, despite the set-up, Troy really impressed fans who think he was the star of the show.

Several have said they’re petitioning to get him a regular spot as he was the funniest thing on it.

Troy on Saturday Night Takeaway
Troy was a hit on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Declan Donnelly’s sweet pledge to daughter Isla

What did Troy say?

Troy himself was bowled over by the response to his performance.

He thanked viewers for the outpouring of love after the show and took the opportunity to offer himself out for more work.

Fans were also impressed by Star Guest Announcer Anna Maxwell Martin, who “united Twitter” with her hilarious performance.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV, Saturday nights, at 7pm.

