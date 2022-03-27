Saturday Night Takeaway fans issue plea over Undercover segment

Saturday Night Takeaway fans have issued a plea over the Undercover segment on the show and specifically waiter Troy.

Last night (Saturday March 26) three grandmothers set up their grandchildren to be pranked in Undercover.

And actor Troy Harris played the world’s worst waiter.

Viewers were so impressed by Troy they have called for him to be a regular part of the show.

Troy had everyone in stitches during Undercover (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Undercover on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant and Dec had hired out a whole restaurant and filled it with actors before inviting the grandchildren to eat there.

They were faced with waiter Troy who touched the food, poured water everywhere and didn’t get them a chair until halfway through their meal!

The unsuspecting grandkids had no idea Troy was being told what to do for every move by the Geordie duo in his ear. And their grandmothers were in on the whole thing!

Even Ant and Dec were in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

Love for Troy

However, despite the set-up, Troy really impressed fans who think he was the star of the show.

Several have said they’re petitioning to get him a regular spot as he was the funniest thing on it.

Troy was so good – laughed the whole way through! He needs to be on tv more! #SaturdayNightTakeaway @antanddec — Kathryn Ward (@katward1981) March 26, 2022

@antanddec Star of the show was undoubtedly @TroyHarrisUK – couldn’t breathe we were laughing so much. Comedy perfection. 🤣🤣 #troy needs a regular slot! #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Michelle Hammond (@michkathdavies) March 26, 2022

Give Troy an actual job on the show! He was amazing, dying with laughter 😅🤣 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Lowri Maria (@LowriMaria91) March 26, 2022

I don’t know who ‘Troy’ is but give that man an acting job, absolutely brilliant. Dying laughing here. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Stav (@AndyWilmot1) March 26, 2022

Troy played an absolute blinder in the undercover prank 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Petition to make him a regular on the show @antanddec? Please? 😃😃😃 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) March 26, 2022

Petition to bring back Troy 🤣 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/YQ4fQ8hc08 — Mrs Jo E (@LadyJoJo88) March 26, 2022

Troy was a hit on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

What did Troy say?

Troy himself was bowled over by the response to his performance.

He thanked viewers for the outpouring of love after the show and took the opportunity to offer himself out for more work.

Wow thanks for the love everyone! Overwhelmed!! If any Acting agents want to represent me I’m currently looking for a new one! 😜👀🤭 #saturdaynighttakeaway — Troy Harris (@TroyHarrisUK) March 26, 2022

Fans were also impressed by Star Guest Announcer Anna Maxwell Martin, who “united Twitter” with her hilarious performance.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV, Saturday nights, at 7pm.

