Alesha Dixon divided Saturday Night Takeaway viewers with outfit on the programme.

The BGT judge, 42, was the show’s guest announcer in last night’s show (Saturday, March 27).

However, it didn’t take long for viewers to air their views on her revealing outfit.

Alesha wore a casual outfit on SNT (Credit: ITV)

What did Alesha Dixon wear on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant and Dec welcome their Britain’s Got Talent colleague onto the show, and even mocked up a BGT big red buzzer so she felt at home.

Mum-of-two Alesha, looking amazing as ever, wore a black sports bra beneath an unbuttoned, mocha-coloured satin overshirt.

“It’s so good to see you!” she said to the boys.

“The fact that Britain’s Got Talent isn’t on this year, I needed to get my Ant and Dec fix.”

And, referring to her special buzzer, she said: “I’ve got this ready in case I see anything I don’t like.”

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to air their views on the episode, and more specifically her outfit.

And it didn’t go down well with some.

One wrote: “Even my 12-year-old daughter is asking why Alesha didn’t get dressed properly. #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

I’m glad I’m not the only one in pyjamas watching this.

Another said: “Alesha must have done what I’ve done before…

“…and just put a jacket on without a top to save on ironing.”

Elsewhere, a third viewer joked: “Watching #SaturdayNightTakeaway.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one in pyjamas watching this.

“Looks like Alesha Dixon couldn’t be bothered to get dressed!”

Some loved Alesha’s casual look on Saturday Night takeaway (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Some viewers loved Alesha’s look

However, the reactions weren’t all negative.

One viewer wrote: “Alesha looks stunning tonight.”

And another viewer loved her choice of casual outfit.

She said: “Alesha Dixon is so pretty #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”