Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were left in absolute hysterics over Davina McCall.

The media personality, 53, was a fantastic sport as she took part in Ant and Dec’s Get Out of Me Ear segment.

Here she pretended to be fronting a new fitness app.

And took a team of unsuspecting volunteers through a series of ridiculous exercises.

These included yoga poses coined ‘The Silly Sausage’ and ‘The Lazy Trout’.

Viewers took in droves on Twitter to share their approval of the stunt.

Davina is such a good sport! (Credit: ITV)

How did Saturday Night Takeaway viewers react?

One viewer tweeted: “Omg @ThisisDavina #SizzlingSauage I am actually crying with laughter.”

A second user tweeted: “Oh my, actual crying tears of laughter.”

A third user chimed in with: “Oh my word Davina McCall on #SaturdayNightTakeaway most I’ve laughed in a very very long time!! Brilliant.”

Whereas a fourth user claimed: “Wow Davina that was amazing the best get out of me ear ever thank you.”

And a fifth user commented: “Hahaha absolutely crying laughing at this Davina section on Saturday Night Takeaway!!”

Davina is a fitness fanatic (Credit: ITV)

In addition, many other viewers commented on how spectacular Davina looks.

The fitness and healthy living fan looked as toned and healthy as ever.

One viewer tweeted: “Davina Mccall is so fit. I wish I had a body like hers.”

After that, another commented: “Wow Davina McCall looks fantastic #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

In addition, a third viewer tweeted: “A very attractive lady Davina. Gorgeous #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Ant and Dec fed Davina hilarious instructions (Credit: ITV)

How does Davina McCall stay so fit?

Meanwhile, Davina is a big fan of leading a healthy lifestyle.

She previously credited her six-pack to working out six times a week.

In addition, the mum-of-three has also fronted fitness DVDs and sells workouts online.

Diet wise, she avoids sugar and alcohol these days.

She even had a bestselling book with – Davina’s 5 Weeks to Sugar-Free: Yummy, easy recipes to help you kick sugar and feel amazing.

In fact, they sold a whopping half a million copies – and counting.

She explained: When I’m working, training or running a busy home, I like to stay healthy and to know I’m feeding myself and everyone else just the right amount of what we all need.

“These recipes are refined sugar free, full of nutritious goodness and don’t need tonnes of ingredients to taste amazing!”

