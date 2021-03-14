Saturday Night Takeaway saw Ant and Dec joke that a contestant was “furious” as she learned her daughter was pregnant live on air.

During Saturday’s (March 13) episode of the ITV programme, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly played a game called Mam, Would I Lie To You?

Ant and Dec hosted a game called Man, Would I Lie To You? on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Who joined Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Michelle Visage, the evening’s guest announcer, joined them on the spoof of the BBC comedy panel show, as did comedian Lee Mack and presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway 2021: Filming ‘interrupted by intruder’

For the second part of the game, contestant Brenda – watching at home – had to maintain a strict poker face as three women pretending to be her daughter each told a different story about an item to the celebs in the studio. The celebs then had to guess which was the real daughter.

Brenda was the second contestant featured in the segment (Credit: ITV)

After two had played the game and the daughters came back into the studio, Ant and Dec told the two contestants that their daughters had some very special news for them – they were both pregnant!

However, one of the contestants, Brenda from Durham, didn’t immediately jump for joy after the news was revealed.

Brenda didn’t look pleased when she heard her daughter is expecting (Credit: ITV)

Dec joked: “I think Brenda’s pleased? She looks furious but I think she’s pleased.”

Shortly after, they told both contestants they had also won a free holiday to Malta – and Brenda exploded with glee, screaming in her living room.

Her reaction on the show got viewers talking on social media.

Brenda screamed when Ant and Dec told her she had won a holiday (Credit: ITV)

What did Saturday Night Takeaway viewers say?

On Twitter, one viewer joked: “Brenda was more happy about the holiday than the grandkid.”

A second put: “Brenda you’re going to be a Granny [angry face emoji]. How about a holiday in Malta? [Happy face emoji].”

A third laughed: “Brenda on #SaturdayNightTakeaway is a ledge.”

I think Brenda’s pleased? She looks furious but I think she’s pleased.

A fourth tweeted: “I love that Brenda is clearly happier about the holiday than she is that she’s going to be a grandma.”

Someone else said: “Look on Brenda’s face. Someone just found out they would be on babysitting duties.”

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway: Davina McCall leaves viewers in hysterics in segment

“Brenda was fuming,” wrote another.”

One viewer speculated: “I don’t think Brenda heard properly about being a grandma. I think she thought it was the other mum.”

#SaturdayNightTakeaway Brenda was more happy about the holiday than the grandkid 😂👍 — Zoe Somebody (@ZoeSomebody) March 13, 2021

Brenda you're going to be a Granny 🤬

How about a Holiday in Malta? 🥰#SaturdayNightTakeaway #AntandDec — Dave Smith© (@davesmith_21) March 13, 2021

Brenda on #SaturdayNightTakeaway is a ledge 🤣😂🤣 — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) March 13, 2021

I love that Brenda is clearly happier about the holiday than she is that she's going to be a grandma. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Linda Studd (@lindastudd) March 13, 2021

Look on brenda's face. Someone just found out they would be on babysitting duties. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Jake Morris (@JakeMor21) March 13, 2021

Brenda was fuming 😂😂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Lauren Hall (@laurenhall96x) March 13, 2021

I don't think Brenda heard properly about being a grandma. I think she thought it was the other mum. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Carol (@Carol601227) March 13, 2021

HAHAHA Brenda is more happy about the holiday than becoming an nan 🤣🤣 #saturdaynighttakeaway — amy (@amyhughessx) March 13, 2021

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.