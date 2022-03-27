Saturday Night Takeaway fans all saying the same thing about Anna Maxwell Martin

Saturday Night Takeaway fans absolutely loved Anna Maxwell Martin on last night’s show.

The Motherland and Line of Duty actress was the Star Guest Announcer for the night.

And she was an immediate hit, with some viewers begging the show to have her back every week.

Anna delighted fans with her appearance (Credit: ITV)

Anna Maxwell Martin on Saturday Night Takeaway

Anna started off the show slipping into her character of Patricia Carmichael from Line of Duty, which had fans in stitches.

And as well as announcing everything that was coming up, she took part in Read My Lips to help members of the public at home win prizes.

She had everyone laughing when she struggled to get on the chair that was shaped like a massive pair of lips.

Then the audience was once again giggling as she declared she was “dead nervous” because she has a “squint and won’t be able to see what they’re saying”.

Ant and Dec quipped they hadn’t really thought it through. However, Anna managed to win two callers a holiday, and the third £500 despite technical issues hitting the segment. She certainly didn’t do too badly!

Anna was nervous about the Read My Lips segment (Credit: ITV)

What did Anna Maxwell Martin fans say?

Viewers at home absolutely loved having her on the show.

One said she had “unanimously united Twitter”, another called her “a breath of fresh air” and a third called for her to have her own entertainment show.

Anna Maxwell Martin was the highlight of #SaturdayNightTakeaway tonight. She was so #hilarious as the announcer. Please can she do it every week? — Bernie Robinson 🇺🇦 (@Wyres67) March 26, 2022

Just how funny is Anna Maxwell Martin ? I love her 😍#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Dawnie Claypole (@ClaypoleDawnie) March 26, 2022

I had no idea who Anna Maxwell Martin was but good Lord she is brilliant. What fun! #SaturdayNightTakeaway — By Becky (@Theatregleek1) March 26, 2022

Anna Maxwell Martin must be the first person ever to unanimously unite Twitter. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — TimTwist (@tim_twist) March 26, 2022

Anna Maxwell Martin has been incredible tonight. She was hillerious 👏🏼👏🏼😂😂😂#SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/ZDxjixl8oH — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) March 26, 2022

Anna Maxwell Martin ❤ Such an infectious laugh. A breath of fresh air #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Jody Reynolds (@jodylreynolds75) March 26, 2022

Stephen Mulhern dressed as the Dark Lord for his return to Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway fans thrilled by Stephen Mulhern’s return

Elsewhere on Saturday Night Takeaway, Stephen Mulhern made a triumphant return to the audience chanting his name.

He has been off unwell since the first show and resting “on doctor’s orders”.

But last night he was back in full swing, dressed as the Dark Lord for Ant versus Dec and playing the cymbals in the End of the Show Show.

Fans were excited to see him back.

