Saturday Night Takeaway viewers shocked by Andi Peters’ appearance last night

Andi bought out the bug guns!

By Julia Etherington
| Updated:

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were shocked when Andi Peters appeared on screen yesterday.

Andi, 52, has been complimented often over his youthful look.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly returned for another episode of their hilarious live show.

Hollywood actress Toni Collette appeared as the guest announcer, but it was Andi who drew the most attention.

The presenter appeared from Florida, wearing what can only be described as a ‘muscle vest’.

Andi Peters talking on Saturday Night Takeaway
Andi Peters’ fans were shocked by his muscled appearance(Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters on Saturday Night Takeaway

Viewers of the show immediately lit up Twitter with their comments after Andi appeared.

“Are we allowed to see huge big guns on family TV?!” one commented, referring to Andi’s muscly arms.

A second impressed viewer wrote: “Andi Peters where did they come from?!”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Has Andi Peters always been so buff?! He’s looking fine.”

Other comments included: “Andi Peters went buff,” and “Andi Peters never seems to age.”

Andi presents the competition segment offering viewers the chance to jet off to Universal Studios in Orlando.

Ant and Dec were forced to apologise after Toni Collette had a slip of the tongue

Meanwhile on last night’s show, Ant and Dec had to say sorry to viewers on behalf of Australian actress Toni, 50.

The actress swore in her first segment of the ITV programme.

But the slip-up had viewers in stitches, saying her dropping the profanity was ‘hilarious’.

Toni Collette on Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway
Toni accidentally swore during her appearance (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said: “Tee hee hee @tonicollette just swore on Saturday Night Takeaway and it has made my day.”

A second penned: “‘I (expletive) love Toni Collette, especially now she said (expletive) on live telly.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “Toni Collette saying (expletive) on #SNT has made my entire year.”

Has Andi Peters always been so buff?! He’s looking fine.

Toni made the error when she got flustered less than 15 minutes into Saturday Night Takeaway.

However, the Geordie duo didn’t pick up on it until later in the programme.

After another segment and an ad break they said: “Apologies if you heard any of that language before the break.”

Read more: GMB views slam Andi Peters’ behaviour amid cost of living crisis

Video: Toni Collette joins Ant and Dec for SNT as a guest host

What did you think of Andi Peters’ ripped look? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.

