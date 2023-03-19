Saturday Night Takeaway viewers shocked by Andi Peters’ appearance last night

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers were shocked when Andi Peters appeared on screen yesterday.

Andi, 52, has been complimented often over his youthful look.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly returned for another episode of their hilarious live show.

Hollywood actress Toni Collette appeared as the guest announcer, but it was Andi who drew the most attention.

The presenter appeared from Florida, wearing what can only be described as a ‘muscle vest’.

Viewers of the show immediately lit up Twitter with their comments after Andi appeared.

“Are we allowed to see huge big guns on family TV?!” one commented, referring to Andi’s muscly arms.

A second impressed viewer wrote: “Andi Peters where did they come from?!”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Has Andi Peters always been so buff?! He’s looking fine.”

Other comments included: “Andi Peters went buff,” and “Andi Peters never seems to age.”

Andi presents the competition segment offering viewers the chance to jet off to Universal Studios in Orlando.

Meanwhile on last night’s show, Ant and Dec had to say sorry to viewers on behalf of Australian actress Toni, 50.

The actress swore in her first segment of the ITV programme.

But the slip-up had viewers in stitches, saying her dropping the profanity was ‘hilarious’.

One viewer said: “Tee hee hee @tonicollette just swore on Saturday Night Takeaway and it has made my day.”

A second penned: “‘I (expletive) love Toni Collette, especially now she said (expletive) on live telly.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “Toni Collette saying (expletive) on #SNT has made my entire year.”

Toni made the error when she got flustered less than 15 minutes into Saturday Night Takeaway.

However, the Geordie duo didn’t pick up on it until later in the programme.

After another segment and an ad break they said: “Apologies if you heard any of that language before the break.”

