Saturday Night Takeaway viewers left ‘screaming at TV’ over guest’s behaviour last night

It was the Saturday Night Takeaway 2023 final last night – and as always there was chaos and laugh-out-loud moments aplenty.

As it was the last in the series, Ant and Dec upped the ante for their Win the Ads competition.

Prizes on offer included a holiday for two in Dubai, £20,000 cash, and your grocery shopping for free for a year.

And so it was down to John from Glasgow to answer the all important final question to bag the lot.

Dec asked: “It’s been widely reported this week that a hugely successful animated franchise is set for a fifth instalment with the original voice cast. Which one? Shrek, or Madagascar?”

John fumbled the final question on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway 2023

While John briefly paused, he ended up saying Madagascar… the wrong answer.

Sadly, the train manager did not win the biggest Win the Ads prize pot in Takeaway history.

Me screaming SHREK! at the tv like he can hear me.

And viewers from home couldn’t help but be disappointed John selected the wrong option, taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

“I was screaming Shrek at the screen!” one person wrote.

A second agreed: “Me screaming ‘SHREK!!!!!!!’ At the TV like he can hear me.”

The duo went all out for the season finale (Credit: ITV)

“Had the chance to win the biggest ‘Win the ads prize’ draw ever and gets the Shrek question wrong… How has he not heard that Shrek 5 is in the works?!” said a third.

“I was like shouting Shrek so much my dog ran out the room!” laughed a fourth. A fifth added: “I was on the edge of my seat constantly repeating Shrek. Still can’t believe that.”

What else happened in the series finale?

The final, as always, was hosted in Universal Studios in Florida.

The duo took 200 prize winners to the theme park, and fronted a series of spectacular performances.

Viewers at home also got treats, and saw whodunit in the long-awaited finale of Murder in Big-Wig Manor.

