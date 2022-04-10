Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ring My Bell contestant April 9, 2022
TV

Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 viewers’ fears for guest on Ring My Bell segment

Epic blunder!

By Rebecca Carter

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers shared their fears for a guest during last night’s show as the 2022 series came to an end.

The Ring My Bell segment was back which sees Ant and Dec surprise audience members by showing footage from their video door bells.

They have to stand up if they recognise their home and the Geordie hosts then appeal to the audience member’s neighbours to turn up at the front door.

They also have to bring a household item requested by Ant and Dec to win £500 for themselves and the audience member.

Ring my Bell contestants on Saturday Night Takeaway on April 9, 2022
Saturday Night Takeaway viewers worried about the guest (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway last night

However, during last night’s finale, one man suffered an epic blunder when he spilled his address live on air.

Read more: Why did Stephen Mulhern split from his soap star partner?

As one door bell was shown, Ant and Dec requested that the neighbour brings a wheely bin.

With seconds remaining on the clock, a man appeared with his bin as Ant and Dec asked his name and the number of his house.

Ant and Dec speaking to Ring My Bell contestant on Saturday Night Takeaway April 9, 2022
The man gave out his address live on air (Credit: ITV)

However, he accidentally revealed his whole address!

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the moment, with some expressing concerns.

One wrote: “That guy saying his full address on #SaturdayNightTakeaway wasn’t wise, now people know there’s a house on that street that’s empty this evening.”

Another said: “Maybe not the best idea to give away your address on national TV.”

A third added: “I enjoy #SaturdayNightTakeaway with @antanddec but I question the wisdom of getting people to dox themselves in the Ring My Bell segment.

Ring my Bell contestants on Saturday Night Takeaway on April 9, 2022
Other viewers found it hilarious (Credit: ITV)

“I may be wrong but I don’t think it’s wise to broadcast the number of your house, along with the street name, and your name on national TV.”

But others found the whole incident hilarious.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

One tweeted: “Not the guy giving his full address out, can’t beat live TV.”

Another said: “Does he realise he’s just given his address to 9 million people,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Will you miss Saturday Night Takeaway? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Oti Mabuse alongside Dec Donnelly on Saturday Night Takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway star Oti Mabuse has fans all saying same thing
Gogglebox stars Gyles and Mary on the show
Gogglebox star Mary sparks complaints from viewers after last night’s show
Naga Munchetty smiling/Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast viewers divided today as Naga Munchetty replaced again
MAFSA couple Cam and Jules smiling for publicity photos
Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?
Emmerdale Andrea and Leyla on the phone
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Leyla Harding has been hiding ‘alive’ Andrea Tate
Linda Lusardi posing and being interviewed on Lorraine in two separate images
Linda Lusardi’s painful health condition that became a ‘nightmare’ on Emmerdale