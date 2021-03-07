Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 fell victim to a ‘security breach’ last night, according to reports.

It has been claimed a man tried to access the show’s studios while it was on air last night (Saturday March 7, 2021).

Ant and Dec were said to be presenting live when the intruder reportedly tried to barge on set.

Saturday Night Takeaway has been reportedly rocked by a ‘security breach’ (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 rocked by intruder?

Pictures obtained by The Sun appear to show a man being led away by security outside London’s Television Centre.

It is claimed the unnamed gatecrasher was close to where Ant and Dec were due to film outside with Andi Peters.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returned to screens for the 17th series last month.

Fans have been delighted to see the Geordie duo back, despite the show’s format being slightly changed due to coronavirus.

The alleged breach happened close to where Andi Peters films his outdoor segment (Credit ITV)

The ongoing pandemic means the live studio audience has been replaced with a virtual one.

There is also social distancing in place between Ant and Dec and the show’s celebrity guests.

On Saturday night, the presenters were joined by television presenter Davina McCall for I’m A Celebrity Get Out Of Me Ear.

A favourite with viewers, the segment sees celebrities prank the general public at the hands of Ant and Dec.

Davina McCall appeared on Saturday’s show (Credit ITV)

Viewers ‘crying with laughter’

Fans were left in hysterics as Davina tricked a group of people into thinking they were recording an exercise app with her.

This included making the unsuspecting group perform yoga poses including the ‘Silly Sausage’ and ‘The Lazy Trout’.

One Twitter user said during the hilarious clip: “Oh my, actual crying tears of laughter.”

Meanwhile, the latest instalment of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway also included a performance from Tom Jones.

The legendary Welsh singer took part in the show’s End Of The Show Show.

Tom Jones performed with Tom and Jerry in The End Of The Show Show (Credit: ITV)

He was joined on stage by Ant and Dec and animated cartoon characters Tom and Jerry.

Fans were also left giggling after a viewer won a staggering £5,000 to spend at online card retailer Moonpig.

After the show had finished, one fan tweeted Ant and Dec, saying: “What a brilliant show again tonight. Loved every minute, best entertainers ever!”

