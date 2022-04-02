Saturday Morning host James Martin on the real reason he decided to lose weight

Saturday Morning host James Martin once lost weight after noticing he had developed a ‘bit of a chin’ on television.

The 49-year-old This Morning chef fronts the popular ITV cookery programme every weekend.

Back in 2018, James noticed a change his appearance and decided to take action.

Saturday Morning host James Martin lost weight back in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning host James Martin on why he lost weight

James knew it wasn’t just the screen ‘adding on a few pounds’.

As a result, the star went on to lose an impressive one stone.

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show, he said: “I’ve lost a stone-ish. I just think it’s a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV.

Every social media comment was about me being fat.

“I don’t really watch the programmes that I do because you get critical of yourself. You kind of watch and go, ‘Oh god there’s a bit of a chin happening there’.”

The chef, who appears on Saturday Morning today (April 2), went on to admit that HD cameras made him more self-conscious.

He added: “And everybody’s TVs are bigger now. Before you used to watch TV on a small one and now they’re massive.”

James noticed he had developed a ‘bit of a chin’ on television (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, James also revealed that online trolling prompted him to shed the pounds.

He told The Sun: “I looked on social media and every comment was about me being fat.

“So I lost a stone-and-a-half. And no doubt I’ll lose another stone on this tour.”

How much weight has James Martin lost?

Despite being a huge foodie, James previously managed to lose an incredible five stone.

James’ weight loss first started whilst appearing on BBC’s Strictly in 2005.

He weighed 19st 7lb at the time and reportedly lost a stone after one week of training.

James is a huge foodie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He then went on to lose a further four throughout the course of the BBC One show.

Speaking about his Strictly weight loss, James told Prima: “I lost five stone in seven weeks. I mean, I needed to!”

However, the chef doesn’t believe in cutting out certain foods and extreme diets.

During one of his tours, he joked: “If you want to do Weight Watchers this show probably isn’t for you! I have double cream, full fat milk, cheese and butter and that’s just for one of the side orders on this tour.

“But I like food. I’ve always been surrounded by food. I was brought up on a farm, I worked on a farm producing pigs.

“You have to understand food and I am seriously passionate about ingredients.”

