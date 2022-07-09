James Martin on real reason for his ‘grumpy’ persona on This Morning – and it’s prompted by Holly and Phil

Saturday Morning host James Martin once revealed the truth behind his sometimes “grumpy” mood on This Morning.

The TV chef, 50, is a regular on the ITV show but is infamous for getting snappy on screen.

During one interview, however, James spilled the beans on why he isn’t always cheerful in front of the cameras.

James Martin revealed the reason behind his ‘grumpy’ TV persona (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning host James Martin on ‘grumpy’ persona

Last October, he confessed to the Loose Women panel that the super early starts aren’t always compatible with his late nights working in his restaurant.

James then threw in an apparent jibe at hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield‘s line of questioning.

“Some of the questions they ask you are random,” he said, after Nadia Sawalha told him she “loves” the fact he doesn’t care about being grumpy.

James regularly presents cookery segments on This Morning and has even stood in for Phillip as a main host in the past.

But when things go wrong, he doesn’t hold back.

A blender mishap left James fuming during on episode of This Morning (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

In November 2020, James lost his cool while making a winter soup and cheese straws.

Unfortunately, he didn’t fix the lid on his blender properly and it sent the soup flying.

As Holly and Phil burst into hysterics, James fumed: “This is what happens when I’ve got a director in my ear telling me I’ve got seven minutes, now I’ve got six minutes, now I’ve got five minutes.

Do you know I got up at 5 o’clock in the morning to come here?

“Now I’ve got one minute apparently!”

James then produced a soup that he had already whipped up, but Phil told him: “In the top of this soup that I’ve pretty much eaten, there was like a brown skid mark.”

His temper continuing to rise, James replied: “Do you know I got up at 5 o’clock in the morning to come here?”

Weeks later, James was accused of “storming off” set after a viewer struggled to guess his name.

The fan, called Raj, had called in to take part in This Morning’s competition segment Spin The Wheel.

Raj won £750 on the wheel and was given the chance to win extra prizes by correctly answering a question.

He was asked the name of the celebrity chef who was appearing on that show – but he couldn’t asnwer.

Clearly miffed, James – who was prepping a dish nearby – marched off in jest, as Holly asked Raj: “Can you see your telly?!”

James, pictured with partner Louise Davies, ‘cannot stand’ his celebrity status (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James found fame in 2006 when he made his first appearance on the BBC cookery show Saturday Kitchen.

He ended up fronting the programme for 10 years, before eventually deciding to walk away in 2016.

James now pulls in viewers on the weekends with his own ITV show James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

But he hates the idea of being a ‘celebrity’.

James previous moaned to Manchester Gossip: “I can’t stand this celebrity chef status thing.

“In fact, I hate it. I mean, do you ever see me at a red carpet event?”

