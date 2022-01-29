Saturday Morning star James Martin left viewers scratching their heads when he called Status Quo’s Francis Rossi by his dead bandmate’s name.

The chef was chatting to Francis on his ITV show when he referred to him as Rick, when rocker Rick Parfitt actually died in 2016.

James made the blunder as he was serving up some pasta.

Francis had jokingly asked why the cook didn’t make a bigger portion.

And James replied: “Rick, welcome to my house!”

Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt in 2015 (Credit: Splash)

What did fans think of gaffe by James Martin on Saturday Morning?

Saturday Morning viewers assumed the host had mixed Francis up with his late bandmate

“Did @jamesmartinchef just call Francis Rossi ‘Rick‘?” one person asked on Twitter.

Other fans replied to say that they had spotted it too.

“Yep had to rewind to double check,” one said.

Another posted: “Oh @jamesmartinchef as watching you called Francis ‘welcome to my house Rick‘. Oops.”

However, Francis didn’t seem to mind and some James fans found it funny.

“I’m sure you just called Francis Rossi ‘Rick‘ said another,” adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Francis declared ‘best’ Saturday Morning guest ‘ever’

Despite the slip-up, viewers loved Francis’ segment on the show and said that he was “the best guest ever”.

There were even calls for him to be a permanent fixture on the programme.

One said: “@sat_jamesmartin absolutely loving your guest today #FrancisRossi @Status_Quo never seen any other guest so genuinely looking forward to the food, he was licking his lips and clapping his hands, brilliant show.”

“Francis Rossi needs to be a regular what a top chap very funny man,” declared another fan.

“I could listen to his voice all day,” said another.

When did Status Quo get together?

Status Quo got together in the 1960s.

The group was formed by Francis and Alan Lancaster and Rick joined the band a few years later.

The group rose to fame in the 70s and they became known for hits such as Down Down, Paper Plane and Marguerita Time.

Status Quo on stage (Credit: Splash)

Guitarist Rick took a step back from touring in 2016 because he had been in ill health.

He died in December that year at the age of 68 after developing sepsis.

