Saturday Kitchen viewers were left surprised by Spice Girls star Mel C and her apparent new look.

The singer and DJ, 46, looked rather different on the hit BBC weekend show.

Viewers took to Twitter in droves to speculate whether the mum-of-one had had any recent cosmetic procedures.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Ahhhhh disappointed. I’ve warmed a lot over recent years to @MelanieCmusic.

“But WHAT has she done to her face/lips. No no no no no. She was always the naturally beautiful one.”

Mel C looked refreshed on the BBC show (Credit: BBC)

What are people saying about Mel C on Saturday Kitchen?

While another user speculated: “Ummm, can’t put my finger on it but #MelC seems so stiff?

“Her face looks different? I’m literally getting no vibes from her that she’s happy to be on #SaturdayKitchen this morning! Not the best guest!”

Read more: Vernon Kay reveals Tess Daly has ‘moved on’ from his sexting scandal

And a third user ranted: “What’s happened to @MelanieCmusic face? New album, lips, veneers, cheeks and botox – think all the work has wiped her memory #MELC.”

Whereas a fourth user claimed: “One word…Botox!”

Mel C talked her new album and helped with some cooking (Credit: BBC)

Has Mel C had any work done?

But other Mel C fans rushed to defend the star. Several urged the negative tweeters to ‘#bekind’.

And a further user argued: “@MelanieCmusic looks incredible and radiates positivity.. Not sure why people are being so critical.. #MELC #SaturdayKitchen #spiceupyourlife.”

Read more: Ant and Dec give fans a peek inside of the Welsh I’m a Celeb castle

Mel C appeared on the cooking show to promote her new album, Melanie C.

She introduced it as: “It’s a pop record. But it’s quite dance influenced, a bit of disco, a bit of 90’s feel. A bit of house in there – it’s fun!”

The stars maintained their social distance (Credit: BBC)

Adding: “It was more inspired by my 2019. So for it to come out in 2020 it is quite upbeat and positive. And it think it’s been good, been very good for people.”

And as for the cosmetic surgery speculation, Mel C hasn’t said she has gone under the knife specifically.

However, she has openly admitted to having had Botox in the past.



In a 2017 interview with New Beauty she says she started to experiment with treatments after she turned 40.

Adding: “I’ve had bits of Botox done. I do like it, but it does freak me out because I don’t want to turn into that person that everyone thinks looks like Michael Jackson.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.