Saturday Kitchen viewers left puzzled by Martin Kemp's clock

Saturday Kitchen viewers could barely focus on the cooking after they realised that special guest Martin Kemp's clock was wrong.

The Spandau Ballet star, 58, appeared on Saturday morning's instalment of the BBC show.

And the fact that his clock seemed to be a few minutes out proved to be quite the distraction from the mouth-watering food.

Martin on Saturday Kitchen (BBC One)

Read more: Martin Kemp and wife Shirley Holliman 'offered their own reality show'

Many puzzled viewers posted messages on Twitter asking why the bass player's clock was five minutes fast.

"Martin Kemp seriously needs to sort his clock out in his kitchen," one person posted on Twitter.

"Martin Kemp now on #saturdaykitchen. But why is the clock in his kitchen 5 minutes fast?" wondered another.

One begged: "Can someone please tell @realmartinkemp that the time on the wall clock is wrong?"

Viewers were baffled by Martin's clock (Credit: BBC One)

There was even some chat about whether the clock was being reflected in a mirror.

Read More: EastEnders legend Martin Kemp hints at 'Bros-style Spandau Ballet mocumentary'

And one person tweeted: "Viewers asking about Martin Kemp’s clock… it may be that his filming device is set in 'selfie' mode, so the image will be back to front?"

Hmmm…

Clock drama aside, Martin had viewers swooning when he talked about his relationship with his beloved wife Shirlie.

Martin spoke about his marriage on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC One)

The couple have been married since 1988 after being set up by their late friend George Michael, and are parents to daughter Harley and son Roman.

Martin gives marriage advice

Talking about their relationship, Martin said: "I always think you have you look after your friendship and if you look after that and treat that friendship really well, then that gives you love.

"Love comes in and out, and friendship you have to have that, that is the bedrock.

"Shirlie and I have been best friends since the day we met 40 years ago and I love her dearly, she is just wonderful."

"Think everyone was inspired about what you just said about love & marriage," said one impressed viewers on Twitter.

"Martin Kemp is a really nice chap. So many men would never completely voice their love in such an unabashed fashion," said another.

"Martin Kemp was a great guest, his love for his wife and family just shone through," said another.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.