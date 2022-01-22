Saturday Kitchen viewers have rushed to praise Angela Hartnett as she replaced Matt Tebbutt today (January 22).

The chef took over hosting duties on the BBC One programme, while Matt recovers from surgery.

And it appears that Angela was a huge hit!

Angela Hartnett replaced Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Matt Tebbutt replaced on Saturday Kitchen

A protégée of Gordon Ramsay, Angela appeared to be a complete natural as she stepped in for Matt earlier today.

The chef was joined by Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon.

In addition, Anna Haugh, Ravneet Gill and Olly Smith were also in the kitchen.

Explaining Matt’s absence, she said: “Matt, I know is incredibly disappointed not to be here today because he was really looking forward to actually chatting to you [Rob] and I know he’s a massive fan of your show’s.

“But for those of you who have not seen it on social media, Matt had to have his appendix out. He is looking well, he’s amazing, but we will not show you any pictures of him in hospital.”

Angela added: “But we love you, Matt and get well soon from all of us and the team here.”

Matt recently underwent emergency surgery (Credit: BBC)

How did Saturday Kitchen fans respond to Angela?

Viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the show.

Many appeared to love Angela and praised the host on Twitter.

One wrote: “@SaturdayKitchen much more engaging for me today with Angela Hartnett. Sorry Matt. Feel better soon.”

Saturday Kitchen is much better with Angela Hartnett

A second added: “Always love when @AngelaHartnett hosts #SaturdayKitchen more please!”

A third posted: “Hope it’s not just me, but I think #SaturdayKitchen is much better with Angela Hartnett hosting the show.”

A fourth tweeted: “@AngelaHartnett is doing a great job replacing @matt_tebbutt today at short notice! It helps to have a guest like @RobBrydon of course!”

Fabulous show…..

Need to see more of you on TV ❤🥂 — Chizzey XVl (@Chizzley2) January 22, 2022

@AngelaHartnett you did a brilliant job this morning on Saturday Kitchen, I really enjoyed the food and banter — Bizzy Liz (@BizzyLiz2) January 22, 2022

No, Matt is the best at it. Also, someone needs to get her some new trainers…loads of shoe shots today and her trainers are shockers! 😆 — Tudes (@TheRealTudes) January 22, 2022

Good job Angela #SaturdayKitchen — Phil Angus (@Phil_Angus) January 22, 2022

Another shared: “Good job Angela #SaturdayKitchen.”

A sixth added: “@AngelaHartnett did such an amazing job looking after @SaturdayKitchen for @matt_tebbutt that I’m thinking she’s the only person I’d trust with my cats when I go on holiday! Fab show.”

Some viewers want Matt back on the show

However, one stated: “I’m afraid @angelahartnett is not a natural, I think @Anahaugh would be better!”

A second agreed: “No, Matt is the best at it. Also, someone needs to get her some new trainers… loads of shoe shots today and her trainers are shockers!”

Meanwhile, it comes after Matt underwent emergency surgery in hospital.

The star announced the news with fans earlier this week, shortly after having his appendix removed.

