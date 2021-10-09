Saturday Kitchen viewers claim Sophie Ellis-Bextor ‘never ages’

Saturday Kitchen featured Sophie Ellis-Bextor today (October 9 2021) and viewers watching at home were bowled over by her appearance.

Sophie was on the show to discuss her new book, and face her food heaven or food hell.

However, those watching at home were more interested in the fact that she looks exactly the same as she did when she first burst onto the scene 24 years ago.

What did Saturday Kitchen viewers say about Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie was smiley on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Looking stunning in a camel, purple, green and black striped dress, Sophie had her hair tied up and her trademark dark eye make-up.

But the kitchen disco superstar didn’t look any older than she did in the 90s!

One viewer wrote: “Sophie Ellis Bextor has not aged one little bit,” while another added: “Does Sophie have a portrait somewhere in the attic? I swear she hasn’t aged in 20 years.”

“Still so gorgeous,” added a third.

Sophie Ellis bextor has not aged one little bit! She looks amazing! #SaturdayKitchen — Phil rko1315 (@Philrko13) October 9, 2021

Does @SophieEB have a portrait somewhere in the attic? I swear she hasn’t aged in twenty years. #SaturdayKitchen — Hugh Birkmyre (@HBirkmyre) October 9, 2021

Soph is still so gorgeous! #SaturdayKitchen — Irony ☺ (@dynamitelondon) October 9, 2021

Loved today’s #saturdaykitchen with guest #sophieellisbextor

The food looked delicious

Thankyou for making this morning a lovely start to my weekend@sophieEB you look amazing as always.@Anahaugh

Stunning too@jollyolly hoping you will do a Xmas drinks must have list please — Gillian.. (@Gpayne1102Payne) October 9, 2021

How old is Sophie Ellis-Bextor?

Sophie is only 42, so she’s not exactly ancient!

However she’s been on the circuit for quite some time as a singer and model. She is also the daughter of former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis, so arguably has been in the public eye since she was born.

She told Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt how she had managed to use her famous mother to her advantage when she was young though.

Apparently Sophie would sell Blue Peter badges and Janet’s autographs to kids in the playground!

“It was 50p for the badge or a pound if you wanted my mum’s autograph,” she explained. “It was actually a flawed business plan because no kid brings loose change to primary school.”

Did Sophie Ellis-Bextor face her food heaven or food hell on Saturday Kitchen?

Sophie was rewarded with her food heaven (Credit: BBC)

Sophie was faced with either her food heaven – Malaysian fish curry – or food hell – wild mushroom risotto – on today’s show.

Although she admitted she generally liked all food, fortunately for her she was rewarded for her appearance with her food heaven.

Saturday Kitchen is on Saturday mornings on BBC1.

