Martin Kemp defended by fans as Saturday Kitchen viewers make complaint over his behaviour today

On Saturday Kitchen today, Martin Kemp has been defended by fans following complaints from some viewers.

The former EastEnders star appeared on the show on Saturday (November 19).

However, his appearance didn’t go down well with some viewers.

As a result, many took to their Twitter to slam the star for “name-dropping” during his appearance.

“Blimey, Martin Kemp just dropping name after name is becoming a tad annoying #SaturdayKitchen,” ranted one viewer.

A second moaned: “Quite a bit of name-dropping there Martin #SaturdayKitchen.”

A third cried: “How much name-dropping can #martinkemp fit in #saturdaykitchen?”

However, fans of Martin were quick to rally around the star.

Martin Kemp: Saturday Kitchen fans defend the star

One tweeted: “People complaining about Martin Kemp ‘name dropping’ ffs. You’d rather he talked about his auntie Mavis and the bloke who serviced his car? He’s very famous, he knows other famous people. #SaturdayKitchen.”

A second hit back: “He was fabulous! He grew up with the New Romantic/Blitz clubbing scene and it was great to hear the stories (I was in London at the same time so maybe I’m biased haha).”

In addition, a third added: “I’m enjoying his stories. I loved the Bowie one.”

Meanwhile, on a recent podcast, Martin opened up about having an operation to remove a brain tumor in 1995.

Meanwhile, others gushed over Martin in general on the show.

One person tweeted: “What a great guest this week, nice bloke Martin Kemp.”

Another wrote: “How adorable is Martin Kemp on #SaturdayKitchen?”

A third added: “Oh Martin Kemp just gets better and better with age.”

In addition, one said: “Martin Kemp has got to be one of the nicest people in pop music. Great stories.”

Martin Kemp, and his son, Roman Kemp could be returning to Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Martin on brain operation

“My brain still wasn’t working properly from the operation,” he said on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

“To the point where, sometimes, if I wanted to walk left, I would walk right; or like I couldn’t think about putting things in order, or anything like that.

“Learning lines was just way out there. When EastEnders was offered to me it was a chance for me to get over it.”

“It wasn’t just me taking EastEnders on because I thought yeah, it was a good gig – it was me trying to get my life back together,” continued the star.

“When I look back at EastEnders, it’s more than just a good job. It was the thing that helped me recover, more than anything else.”

In the four years that he took on the role of Steve Owen, from 1998 to 2002, Martin added: “It moved me forward and left that whole nightmare behind.”

