Saturday Kitchen: Matt Tebbutt’s behaviour concerns fans

Saturday Kitchen fans were left questioning Matt Tebbutt this morning after he seemed “tired”.

The host was back for another episode of Saturday Kitchen Live on Saturday, June 4.

Despite the studio being decked out in bunting as the show joined in the Jubilee celebrations, viewers thought Matt didn’t seem in the spirit of things.

Matt Tebbutt didn’t appear to be his usual self on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC)

Matt Tebbutt ‘tired’ on Saturday Kitchen

Writing on Twitter some expressed concern about Matt.

One said he “seems tired” and the “show is flat”.

Another added Matt seemed “very subdued” and not

Matt not his jolly self this morning #saturdaykitchen — Barbara Cooney (@CooneyCooney17) June 4, 2022

Not enjoying todays episode. Don’t like Anna. Guests are annoying. Matt seems tired. Show is flat. Boo. #SaturdayKitchen — Slow Hall (@interiorskate) June 4, 2022

Matt seems very subdued today. Not the usual giggles… #SaturdayKitchen — Nicky61 (@Nicky6120) June 4, 2022

Was there tension here? (Credit: BBC)

Tension between Matt and Anna on Saturday Kitchen?

A couple of viewers queried whether something had gone on between Matt and guest chef Anna Haugh.

They spotted an ‘atmosphere’ between them questioning whether they had rowed.

The question is, has Matt had an argument with Anna? I don’t know, but I’d find it hard not to have an argument 😂 🤣 #saturdaykitchen — Wonderthunder (@stevieweevey) June 4, 2022

Who else was on Saturday Kitchen today?

Matt Tebbutt welcomed two celebrity guests on Saturday Kitchen today.

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey joined in the fun.

Chocolatier Paul A. Young also made his version of the Queen’s favourite chocolate biscuit cake. Olly Smith provided the wine choices.

On the Jubilee-themed menu, Anna cooked up a roasted partridge with seasonal vegetables. This was inspired by the main course of the Queen’s wedding breakfast when she married Prince Phillip.

Meanwhile, Matt delivered sole with broad beans, brown shrimps and a sparkling wine sauce inspired by a dish from the Queen’s Coronation Banquet

And to top it off Matt also made a ‘filthy’ street food fried chicken with raisin chutney and coronation sauce.

