Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt was stunned today after Naga Munchetty made a comment about his weight.

The chef called the BBC Breakfast presenter’s joke ‘harsh’ as she told him to get a personal trainer.

Matt Tebbutt was visibly stunned by Naga’s joke – but clearly loved it (Credit: BBC)

Matt was telling viewers what was coming up on his show after BBC Breakfast.

Speaking to one of his guests wine expert Olly Smith about his personal trainer, Matt was interested in how it was going.

Olly gushed about how much hiring a PT had worked, telling Matt: “Well, he’s worth every penny.

“What can I say? My mother’s pleased.

“So, therefore, I am pleased.”

But as Matt then signed off the show – his good pal, Naga took a playful swipe at him.

She joked: “Maybe ask Olly for the number?”

Matt Tebbutt stunned by Naga’s joke on Saturday Kitchen

Matt was taken aback by Naga’s savage joke.

He laughed, shouting: “Oh, oh harsh!”

Even Saturday Kitchen guest Ralf Little was shocked by the joke, chiming in: “Oh, oh wow!”

Matt recovered to tell Naga: “My nasty appendix has seen off a few pounds.

Naga smiled after her savage joke – but viewers have come to expect it from the pair (Credit: BBC)

“Which is why I’m now tucking my shirts in, while I can.”

But Naga joked back: “Ah, the changes, yeah they’re coming. Have a brilliant show guys.”

Last month Matt missed the show after he was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery for a burst appendix.

He was rushed to The Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, Wales on Tuesday (January 18) following health concerns.

However Matt went on to have his appendix removed after being put on a morphine drip.

Announcing the dramatic news on Instagram last month, the star shared a shot of himself in hospital.

But fortunately the surgery went well and he was back at work within weeks, much to the relief of viewers.

