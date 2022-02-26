Saturday Kitchen: Matt Tebbutt replaced and fans are divided

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt was replaced by chef Anna Haugh this morning, but not all viewers were happy about it.

Anna revealed Matt is “living it up” in the French Alps, so she was taking the helm for today (Saturday February 26).

She was joined during the show by guest chefs Marcus Wareing and Mary McCartney. Plus musician James Morrison was also in the studio.

Anna divided fans as she replaced Matt Tebbutt (Credit: BBC)

What did fans say about Matt Tebbutt’s replacement?

The chefs had a good time in the studio, those watching at home, however, were divided by the change.

Certainly some were thrilled to see Anna in charge.

One said Anna is “pure sunshine and joy”. Another agreed it was a “pleasant surprise” to find she was presenting today.

A pleasant surprise to find @Anahaugh presenting #SaturdayKitchen today so hoping she will be repeating her excellent performance again very soon! — Tim Short (@canontim) February 26, 2022

#SaturdayKitchen @Anahaugh @marcuswareing

Mary McCartney @knackeredmutha

Absolutely loved today’s show. Anna you were amazing as the presenter . You’re a natural. Recipes were brilliant. Fantastic everyone — Myraginlady (@myrat64) February 26, 2022

@Anahaugh on #SaturdayKitchen is pure sunshine and joy – and we could all use a bit of that right now. — Munching Matilda (@MunchingMatilda) February 26, 2022

Some weren’t happy

However, there were plenty of people who weren’t impressed.

Viewers accused her of being “over the top”. They also said she needed to “calm down and stop interrupting” the guests.

A few even switched off, saying they were unable to watch any more.

#SaturdayKitchen Who is this person presenting this morning? Please find someone articulate and competent! She might be a good cook, but can’t present at all. 😭😭😭 — 🐰Winnie Dhaliwal (@WinBunny) February 26, 2022

She needs to calm down and stop interrupting. Don’t think I can watch any more. #saturdaykitchen — Julie Eckersley (@Julie_eck12) February 26, 2022

This presenter is so over the top doubt I’ll see this through #SaturdayKitchen — Wonderthunder (@stevieweevey) February 26, 2022

I’m a very quick and harsh to judge, but this woman on #saturdaykitchen is not for me. — Kadge (@kadge_com) February 26, 2022

Matt usually hosts Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

When is Matt Tebbutt back on Saturday Kitchen?

Matt is believed to only be away for a week.

However if you are missing your Matt fix, he hosts Saturday Kitchen Best Bites on BBC Two on Sunday mornings at 10.15am.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Matt has been replaced on the show. In fact, he has only recently returned after undergoing surgery in January.

The 48-year-old was forced to miss hosting duties when he was rushed to hospital following health concerns.

Matt went on to have his appendix removed after being put on a morphine drip.

Announcing the dramatic news on Instagram, the star shared a shot of himself in hospital.

He praised the NHS for looking after him. Matt was meanwhile inundated with messages of support.

Fans wished him a speedy recovery and also encouraged him to enjoy the rest.

On that occasion Andrea Hartnett replaced Matt. And she was hit!

Saturday Kitchen airs on BBC One on Saturdays at 10am.

