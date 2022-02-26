Saturday Kitchen Matt Tebbutt and Anna Haugh
TV

Saturday Kitchen: Matt Tebbutt replaced and fans are divided

Anna Haugh presented today's show

By Carena Crawford

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt was replaced by chef Anna Haugh this morning, but not all viewers were happy about it.

Anna revealed Matt is “living it up” in the French Alps, so she was taking the helm for today (Saturday February 26).

She was joined during the show by guest chefs Marcus Wareing and Mary McCartney. Plus musician James Morrison was also in the studio.

Saturday Kitchen Anna Haugh in green presented today
Anna divided fans as she replaced Matt Tebbutt (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Saturday Kitchen fans convinced Matt Tebbutt fancied guest

What did fans say about Matt Tebbutt’s replacement?

The chefs had a good time in the studio, those watching at home, however, were divided by the change.

Certainly some were thrilled to see Anna in charge.

One said Anna is “pure sunshine and joy”. Another agreed it was a “pleasant surprise” to find she was presenting today.

Some weren’t happy

However, there were plenty of people who weren’t impressed.

Viewers accused her of being “over the top”. They also said she needed to “calm down and stop interrupting” the guests.

A few even switched off, saying they were unable to watch any more.

Matt Tebbutt hosts Saturday Kitchen
Matt usually hosts Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

When is Matt Tebbutt back on Saturday Kitchen?

Matt is believed to only be away for a week.

However if you are missing your Matt fix, he hosts Saturday Kitchen Best Bites on BBC Two on Sunday mornings at 10.15am.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Matt has been replaced on the show. In fact, he has only recently returned after undergoing surgery in January.

The 48-year-old was forced to miss hosting duties when he was rushed to hospital following health concerns.

Matt went on to have his appendix removed after being put on a morphine drip.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt faced backlash on Saturday Kitchen

Announcing the dramatic news on Instagram, the star shared a shot of himself in hospital.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matt Tebbutt (@matt.tebbutt)

He praised the NHS for looking after him. Matt was meanwhile inundated with messages of support.

Fans wished him a speedy recovery and also encouraged him to enjoy the rest.

On that occasion Andrea Hartnett replaced Matt. And she was hit!

Saturday Kitchen airs on BBC One on Saturdays at 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Linda Robson: Loose Women viewers lay into 'ignorant' panellist as she admits she doesn't watch the news
Loose Women viewers lay into ‘ignorant’ panellist Linda Robson after baffling admission
Mark Wright 'banned from ITV shows after quitting The Games by text'
Mark Wright replaced by Dancing on Ice star on Holly Willoughby show after ‘bruising text’
Emmerdale Manpreet and Meena comp
Emmerdale: Manpreet to go down for Meena’s killing spree?
David Victoria Emmerdale
Emmerdale: David and Victoria’s sudden exit explained as fans are left baffled
Emmerdale Zoe Henry is married to Jeff Hordley
Emmerdale star Zoe Henry: Her real-life marriage to telly icon and wholesome hobby
Samuel Robertson Coronation Street as Adam Barlow and coming out of Celebrity Big Brother
Who plays Adam Barlow in Coronation Street? Does Samuel Robertson have a famous girlfriend?