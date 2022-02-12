Saturday Kitchen fans are convinced that chef Matt Tebbutt is crushing on Alice Levine.

Alice made an appearance on the show today (February 12) and viewers picked up on Matt’s flirty demeanor around her.

They took to social media to share their thoughts.

Saturday Kitchen viewers comment on Matt Tebbutt

“I think Alice is making Matt nervous haha,” tweeted one watcher.

Another added: “Alice and Matt are full on flirting with each other.”

“Matt so obviously fancies Alice! He acts like a soppy school boy whenever she’s on and really shows off. I love it!,” said a third.

“My thoughts too!!!!,” agreed another.

Who is Alice Levine?

Meanwhile others were pleased to see Sex Actually host Alice on the show.

“It’s Alice Levine,” said one viewer, complete with the heart eyes emoji.

Another tweeted: “Good to see @Alicelevine on Saturday Kitchen this morning. Yet another top DJ @BBCR1 let go.”

Read more: Matt Tebbutt left stunned by Naga Munchetty’s jibe on Saturday Kitchen

While a third said: “@Alicelevine Lovely to see you on Saturday Kitchen today Alice. I voted for heaven for you ha ha.”

Alice, 35, is best known for being a radio and television presenter.

But she’s also a narrator, comedian and foodie.

Saturday Kitchen viewers think Matt fancies Alice (credit: BBC/YouTube)

Her first TV job was hosting Celebrity Bites for MTV, which later led to other shows including coverage of the EMAs.

Alice has hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side with Jamie East, and was even one of the voices on Big Brother, chatting to the housemates in the famous diary room chair.

In January 2013, Alice Levine joined BBC Radio One to present a show with Phil Taggart in the much coveted John Peel slot.

A year and a half later, she left this weeknight slot with Taggart to present a solo weekend afternoon show on the station.

She announced she was leaving Radio One in 2020.

Alice was on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC One)

Why was Matt Tebbutt in hospital?

Meanwhile, Matt, 48, is back fronting the show following an emergency operation on his appendix last month.

In January, Matt told his followers on Instagram that he’d had to have his appendix removed ‘unexpectedly’.

He posted a photo hooked up to a drip on January 18.

The shot was captioned: “Me, a morphine drip and an emergency appendectomy are keeping me from a much-anticipated lunch at @manteca_london with @ollysmith @sarah10016 @hardiegrantuk.

Read more: Matt Tebbutt replaced on Saturday Kitchen as he undergoes emergency surgery

“But everything and everyone here at The Grange hospital in Gwent have been fantastic.”

He went on the praise the NHS for keeping him safe and helping everything go so smoothly.

He added: “Couldn’t ask for more from such a brilliant health service So grateful. #nhs #nhsnurse #thegrangehospital #appendectomy.”

