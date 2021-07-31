Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt reveals ‘flippant comment’ landed him in hot water

Saturday Kitchen and host Matt Tebbutt are being hosted by BBC Two today, while the Olympics takes its spot on BBC One.

Main man Matt has previously revealed how he managed to get in trouble in his early days on the show.

Speaking to Express.co.uk he shared that when he started on the show in 2017, a flippant comment about allergies landed him in hot water.

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt confessed he got in trouble early on (Credit: BBC)

“I got into trouble when I first started because I made some flippant comment about allergies,” he said.

“I was literally just joking but you’ve got to be careful because there are a lot of people out there who take great offence.”

Matt said that he and pal Simon share a fear of saying the wrong thing on live TV (Credit: Channel 4)

He went on to say that he had to learn to tread the line between casual conversation and presenting, making the point that when you’re talking to an audience, you don’t know them well enough to predict reactions.

“You’ve got to be very careful when you’re having a conversation,” he said.

“There’s a fine line between thinking you’re down the pub with your mates and actually remembering there are people from all walks of life watching at home on their sofas.”

Matt said that saying the wrong thing is a constant fear on live TV – one he shares with friend, Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer.

Matt took the show over after James left (Credit: BBC)

Matt’s been presenting Saturday Kitchen since 2017, after taking over from James Martin, who left the BBC for ITV.

James now hosts his own show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

Matt claimed that when he took over from James he decided against asking him for advice.

He said that while stepping into his shoes was “terrifying” he wanted to start off without any expectations.

“If you know all the facts, I think you might be a little bit daunted,” he said.

** This article was update on July 31, 2021 to include details about the latest episode of Saturday Kitchen with Matt Tebbutt.

