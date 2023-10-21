Fans have been beside themselves with glee at this morning’s episode of Saturday Kitchen. This found host Matt Tebbutt flustered and backed into a corner by wine expert Helen McGuinn and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

As the pair ambushed Matt by signing him up to The Weakest Link, the presenter struggled to escape. Romesh and Helen clearly relished Matt’s discomfort – as did the viewers.

Host Matt Tebbutt was ambushed by his guests on this morning’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt is the Weakest Link?

This came as comedian and Weakest Link host Romesh discussed wine expert Helen’s upcoming appearance on the TV gameshow. Helen roped in unsuspecting Matt, saying:

“You’re quite a big fan of the show aren’t you? And actually – he doesn’t like to talk about it – but Matt really, really, really wants to do the Weakest Link.”

Horrified Matt reacted: “What? No, no, no, no, no, no. Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow. This wasn’t rehearsed, this wasn’t rehearsed. I absolutely would have said no I do not want to do this.”

Wine expert Helen will appear on The Weakest Link next week (Credit: BBC)

Romesh was quick to pick up on Matt’s horror. “Oh that’s so good, well I can exclusively reveal here, Matt is going to be on the next series of The Weakest Link,” Romesh said.

There you have it Romesh and Helen have ambushed Matt and signed him up for The Weakest Link! You can find the recipe for Matt’s Mexican-style chilli mushrooms here https://t.co/QjfyG2dO0o#SaturdayKitchen @matt_tebbutt @knackeredmutha pic.twitter.com/HQ6rs4F8qD — SaturdayKitchen (@SaturdayKitchen) October 21, 2023

“If he tries to back out of it, please do tweet him, just get in touch any way you can. Use the hashtag #MattIsntTheWeakestLink, something like that,” Romesh continued.

“Let’s get him on, okay? Let’s get behind this, I’m so pleased for you,” Romesh chuckled. “Do you know what? When I came in I thought, ‘He’s buzzing for some reason, he’s got an energy to him’,” Romesh went on.

“And now I know, listen I’m happy to make your dreams come true,” the comedian finished.

Comedian Romesh wasn’t taking no for an answer (Credit: BBC)

Fans react as Romesh ropes Matt into TV gameshow

As the exchange aired, Saturday Kitchen fans reacted with joy, cheekily responding to Romesh‘s challenge. Writing on Twitter, a number of fans shared their excitement for his Weakest Link appearance – which the BBC appeared to confirm via Tweet, afterwards.

“I love how uncomfortable @matt_tebbutt is about this. We need to get him on the show #MattIsntTheWeakestLink,” reacted one fan.

“Can’t wait to see Matt on the Weakest Link – well done Romesh and Helen!” exclaimed another.

“Great show today, looking forward to your appearance on The Weakest Link,” a third said.

“So happy to see that Matt is going to be on The Weakest Link,” wrote a fourth.

Will we see Matt on an upcoming episode of The Weakest Link?

