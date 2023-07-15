Gary Barlow smiling on Saturday Kitchen
Saturday Kitchen viewers left asking questions over Gary Barlow’s appearance today

His shirt was the talk of Twitter!

Gary Barlow was today’s (July 15) special guest on Saturday Kitchen, and viewers all had the same question on social media after his appearance.

He gave cooking a go with host Matt Tebbutt, but his culinary skills weren’t the focus of many fans on Twitter.

Gary Barlow with guests on Saturday Kitchen today
The shirt Gary (second from right) opted for proved popular online (Credit: BBC)

For his appearance on the show, Gary decided to don a cream polo shirt with a pattern of circles, along with a pair of neutral-coloured trousers.

Saturday Kitchen – fashion show?

Before the show aired, the Take That frontman took to Twitter himself, saying: “Don’t miss me today on Saturday Kitchen. I always look forward to going on this show. It’s run by a great bunch of peeps. It’s also a chance to catch up with my mates Matt and Oli. Tune in 10 am.”

One fan replied: “Where’s your top from? Really nice shirt that.”

“Hey, great show this morning. But where did you get that top, it’s great!!” said another.

Another tweeted at the show itself, asking: “Could you please ask Gary Barlow where he got his shirt from? My BFF is a fan.”

Others didn’t comment on the shirt itself, but were just happy to see Gary on-screen. One said: “Gary Barlow, lovely shirt. He is so calm and relaxed. Always great to see him on Saturday Kitchen.”

Another said: “Loved watching you on the show again Mr B, you certainly know your wines Gary.”

Celebrating a family success

Gary’s Saturday Kitchen appearance comes a couple of days after he took to social media to congratulate his son for graduating from university. He said: “Congratulations to all the graduates and their families today – we were so proud to watch our son pass with flying colours.”

Gary is celebrating a family success too
Gary is celebrating a family success too (Credit: Cover Images)

In response, fans were quick to offer son Daniel their congratulations themselves, as well as share their own graduation snaps.

One even incorporated some Take That hits into their reply, saying: “Congrats Daniel and to everyone graduating, passing and making their dreams happen. Make it your Greatest Day and These Days afterwards will be awesome!”

Read more: Gary Barlow emotional as he reveals big family change involving daughter

Gary Barlow: My Biggest Failure And Why I Needed It

