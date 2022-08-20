Saturday Kitchen fans left ‘disappointed’ as they question today’s show

Saturday Kitchen viewers claimed they were ‘disappointed’ with the show today (Saturday August 20) after discovering it wasn’t live.

It’s the second consecutive week the normally live cookery show has been pre-recorded.

Fans were further gutted to find out next week also won’t be live.

Saturday Kitchen not live

Host Matt Tebbutt welcomed Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore as his guest today.

But when she was faced with her food heaven or food hell, it was revealed as they weren’t live, the choice would be made randomly.

Writing on Twitter about their frustration, fans shared they weren’t happy and questioned when things would be back to normal for Saturday Kitchen.

“Very disappointed that next weekend is also not live. Three weeks of pre-recorded! Also no Best Bites tomorrow. When are we back to normal viewing Saturday Kitchen?”

Another complained: “The show lacks an edge not being live.”

“Why are you not live?” someone else questioned.

Two more shared the thoughts: “Not live again?” followed by angry emojis.

“Why isn’t it live this week?” asked one more.

“Has Saturday Kitchen Live been dropped? No announcement to say it’s pre recorded… what’s going on?” queried another.

One fan replied that it has been pre-recorded to give the staff some well-deserved time off.

Laura Whitmore on Saturday Kitchen

Guest Laura Whitmore raised eyebrows on the show when she revealed her favourite snack is raw mushrooms and mayonnaise.

In fact, she ate one there and then in the studio.

“Watching in horror as Laura Whitmore eats raw mushrooms with mayonnaise on TV,” said one horrified viewer.

But raw mushrooms and mayonnaise weren’t on her list for food heaven or food hell.

The choice was between seafood linguine for heaven and a deep-fried onion for food hell. Although fans online were keen to see the onion dish, as it wasn’t live, they didn’t get a say.

Laura instead had to choose between two bottles of mayonnaise – one had been dyed blue and one red – the blue meant food heaven and the red, hell.

Luckily for Laura – and unluckily for fans – she managed to pick the blue mayo.

Saturday Kitchen airs on BBC One Saturday mornings at 10am.

