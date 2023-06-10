Saturday Kitchen fans blast show over guest treatment: ‘How dare they!’

Saturday Kitchen fans have blasted the show over their celebrity guest treatment today.

Today’s show (June 10) saw broadcaster Chris Evans being offered both his food heaven and hell. This is not the usual, as celebrity guests are not normally offered both dishes. Fans thought it was unfair and not cool on past guests awarded their food hell.

Taking to Twitter, Saturday Kitchen’s account wrote: “So will it be food heaven or food hell for Chris? Are you in the mood for some seafood? Or will the combination of American and English breakfasts win your vote? The choice is yours.”

Chris’s food heaven consisted of Roasted Monkfish, while his hell food was American pancakes.

Chris Evans appeared as a celebrity guest on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen fans blast show

Many fans expressed that they weren’t too pleased with the special treatment Chris received.

One person said: “How dare Saturday Kitchen ask viewers to vote for heaven and hell, and then, because viewers vote for hell, give the guest heaven anyway?”

A second wrote: “Saturday Kitchen. Why did they give Chris Evans his Heaven AND his Hell? This show is really going down hill and Matt needs to calm down a bit. He is getting more and more unhinged.”

“Hang on they’ve done his heaven too, no one else gets that Saturday Kitchen,” another added.

A fourth user said: “I voted hell for Evans even though it isn’t, it’s a full English breakfast (heaven by any other name) with a pancake (which he can bin) – [Bleep]!… Saturday Kitchen.”

And a fifth wrote: “It’s time Saturday Kitchen dropped the heaven and hell thing too. All the sleb [sic] guests have been on so many times, they now have to invent hell in particular. Evans basically said the producers picked it for him earlier.”

Chris was offered both his food hell and heaven (Credit: BBC)

Some viewers defended Chris

Despite the backlash, many viewers enjoyed Chris’s appearance on the show.

One person said: “Chris Evans still causing chaos and having a laugh on live TV – it’s great. It’s good to not be so serious for an hour…. #saturdaykitchen.”

A second wrote: “Saturday Kitchen has been absolutely hilarious this morning! It’s always entertaining but it’s been almost constant hilarity today!”

And another said: “Lovely show so far, I’m becoming a Chris Evans fan. Food heaven for Chris please..”

