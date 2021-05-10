Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton shared a defiant message hours after the new series premiere.

The controversial ex-soldier, 40, took to social media to say that he was not a “yes man”.

His comments come after he was let go from the show for contravening the channel’s rules of conduct.

What did Ant Middleton say about SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Ant took to Instagram only hours after the series six premiere of Who Dares Wins aired in the UK.

Speaking from Australia, where he’s filming an Aussie version of the show, he said: “Now you can see exactly what I’ve been fighting against the past couple of years!

“I will always fight for authenticity and against any political agenda forced into my work!

An image showed him brandishing a sword and storming towards the camera.

“I will continue to fight it with a readied sword whilst never being afraid to lead the charge!” added.

Getting control back

He continued: “Unfortunately I fought this battle alone and you can clearly see now that I was pushed before I jumped…

“I am not and never will be a YES man so if you want real, then you know where to come!

“Huge respect and gratitude to @channel7 here in Australia for giving me back control of my show and making @sasaustralia BY FAR the toughest and most authentic show on the planet!

“So proud to be part of the family!”

What happened with Ant and Channel 4?

Meanwhile, the UK version of Who Dares Wins will be the last to feature Ant.

His exit came after his controversial views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Furthermore, four women also alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on set.

He subsequently denied these allegations.

In addition, in a statement, Channel 4 said that “that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again”.