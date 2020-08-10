SAS: Who Dares Win star Ant Middleton has been forced to quit his position in the Royal Navy over a Black Lives Matter tweet.

The TV star, 39, began his role as Chief Cadet in November, and at the time said he was honoured to be chosen.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Channel 4 star labelled protestors of George Floyd’s death as “scum”.

What did Ant Middleton tweet?

“The extreme left against the extreme right,” he wrote. “When did two wrongs make a right.

“It was only a matter of time. BLM and EDL are not welcome on our streets, absolute scum. What a great example you are to your future generation. Bravo.”

Following his decision to quit his position, a source close to Ant told The Sun: “He never thought he’d be given such a difficult choice.

“But he has decided to take matters into his own hands and step down.”

They added: “He’s gutted.”

It’s a major blow for SAS: Celebrity Who Dares Wins star, who was reportedly faced with the choice of being sacked or stepping down voluntarily.

Ant Middleton’s apology

At the time of the backlash, Ant issued an apology to those who he had offended.

“On Saturday night, I made comments about violence breaking out across our streets,” he told The Mirror.

‘While I remain dismayed at these actions, I am horrified to realise that my wording could be misconstrued.

“I did not mean to say that BLM are scum, or to imply that BLM and the EDL are equivalent. I was trying to make a comment about violent protesters of any kind who I despise.

He then went on to add that he is “anti-racist” and “anti-hate” of any kind.

Ant sparked controversy when he hit out at COVID-19, insisting the pandemic was being taken too seriously.

“Has my life changed? No. Am I going to let some disease, COVID-19, dictate my life? Absolutely not. Get out there, don’t change, [Bleep] COVID-19!” he tweeted.

The TV hardman later apologised for being “insensitive”.

He also received backlash earlier this year when he called Anthea Turner, 59, a “grandma” on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

