SAS: Who Dares Wins is heading back to our screens with a new series called Jungle Hell.

Channel 4 has confirmed the series will start later this month in an exciting new location.

20 new recruits will face the tough and gruelling jungle section of SAS Selection.

Here’s everything we know so far about SAS: Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell…

Channel 4 has released a first look at Rudy, Chris, Billy and Foxy in Jungle Hell (Credit: Channel 4)

SAS: Who Dares Wins is back with Jungle Hell

SAS: Who Dares Wins is back with an exciting new series called Jungle Hell.

The new series will take 20 new recruits to complete the punishing jungle phase of SAS training in Vietnam.

While we don’t have the details on the new recruits just yet, it’ll be exciting to see who takes on the ultimate test of endurance in the Vietnamese jungle.

In the last series, recruits Shylla and Paige led the first all-female final as they completed gruelling desert trials.

Could we see a repeat of female champions in Jungle Hell?

Directing Staff first look

Channel 4 has released a first look at the returning Directing Staff in the new series.

Rudy Reyes, Chris Oliver, Chief Instructor Billy Billingham and Jason Fox aka Foxy will return for Jungle Hell.

Fans were divided when Rudy Reyes took over from Ant Middleton, who was axed from the show over his “personal conduct” in 2021.

We’ll see if Rudy can win more fans over when SAS: Jungle Hell begins later this month!

DS Rudy Reyes returns for Jungle Hell (Credit: Channel 4)

When does the new series start?

SAS: Who Dares Wins will return sooner rather than later.

Channel 4 has confirmed the new series will begin on Monday, January 24 at 9pm on Channel 4.

It will continue every Monday for six weeks.

SAS: Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell begins on Monday, January 23 at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes will be available to watch on All4 after airing.

