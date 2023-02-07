SAS: Who Dares Wins fans in floods of tears as recruit shares heartbreaking loss of daughter

SAS: Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell viewers were left in floods of tears after recruit Becky shared the heartbreaking loss of her daughter.

This time in the tough Vietnamese jungle, recruits had to face a strenuous hike and abseiling into a bat-invested cave 200ft below.

But it was Becky’s story that captured the emotions of viewers of the Channel 4 series this week.

Recruit Number 5, Becky, opened up about the loss of her daughter (Credit: Channel 4)

Recruit Becky opened up about the loss of her daughter

Recruit Number 5, Becky, a housewife and mum from Essex, opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her daughter in last night’s episode.

When her son was two years old, Becky gave birth to a baby girl named Darcey.

But when Darcey was just two and a half years old, she became ill and unable to keep food down.

Darcey was initially diagnosed with gastroenteritis but, after her daughter started walking in an unusual way, Becky took Darcey to A&E where she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Darcey underwent surgery to save her life but died three weeks later.

Becky opened up to Directing Staff in SAS: Who Dares Wins about the devastating loss of her young child.

She told them: “My daughter passed away when she was two and a half, of cancer. It doesn’t get easier.”

“I’ve got a little boy, so – and he’s amazing, he’s my rock – you just have to get up the next day and do things because he’s there. Life just goes on, doesn’t it.”

Becky opened up to Directing Staff in last night’s episode (Credit: Channel 4)

SAS: Who Dares Wins: Viewers praise Becky for her bravery

Becky told Directing Staff that people kept calling her brave, but she struggled to believe that she was strong herself.

Becky said in her interview: “I never did think I was good at anything. Until I was a mum, I felt like a really good mum for a while.”

Many viewers took to social media to praise Becky for her bravery and strength.

One viewer wrote: “You are a good mum, Becky. You are doing your daughter proud. #SASWhoDaresWins.”

A second viewer added: “When someone says ‘I’ve been through the worst thing possible’ that’s exactly what I imagine, nothing less.

“Love and respect to Becky.”

A third fan commented: “Becky No. 5, what an amazing woman. Hope she smashes it.”

Another fan added: “I can see where number 5 gets her anger from now, losing a child that way.

“Some stories on this show remind you how lucky you are sometimes…”

SAS: Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell continues on Monday, February 13 at 9pm with episode 4 on Channel 4.

