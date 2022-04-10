SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox ‘probably would have killed himself’ without help

Channel 4 star Jason Fox has long been an advocate for mental health, particularly in the face of gruelling feats on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jason, one of the main stars of SAS: Who Dares Wins, has been with the show since 2015 and is no stranger to battling mental health.

The former Royal Marine Commando and Special Forces Sergeant has opened up about his own personal battles with PTSD, and how burn out and being at ‘breaking point’ led him to leaving the military.

SAS: Who Dares Wins sees Jason Fox put new recruits through their paces. (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox?

Jason Fox is a former special forces sergeant. He is also who now a bestselling author, broadcaster and leading figure in mental health.

As one of the original members of SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4, he has been with the show since 2015. Jason regularly speaks out in the media about his own personal battles with mental health, which led to him leaving the forces in 2012.

Speaking in an interview to LADbible in 2019, Jason explained that if he hadn’t received the help he needed then he believes he would have been killed in action doing something ‘reckless’, or he would have gone into a ‘massive fit of depression’ and killed himself. However, realising this wasn’t easy for Jason. He recalls: “I found it very difficult to admit that to myself. What I started to do was lie to myself about what was going on. Read more: Netflix viewers convinced 365 Days actors are having real sex Jason Fox has been with SAS: Who Dares Wins since 2015 (Credit: SplashNews) “When I think about it now, I wasn’t properly admitting what was going on. I pretended I was admitting but I wasn’t.” Battling his mental health After 20 years of service since the age of 16, Jason eventually admitted that he couldn’t go on. However, leaving didn’t bring instant relief. Jason explained to LadBible: “It wasn’t until I left and lost my identity, that was the lowest point I remember. Leaving and everything else falling apart afterwards. I was supposed to wake up today feeling better. “I left thinking that was the right thing. My last day in the military was 5 April 2012 and I woke up on 6 April 2012 and felt worse. I was thinking, ‘I was supposed to wake up today feeling better.’ That’s what I got told and actually I felt 100 times worse.” He continued: “I just didn’t know where I fitted in in society. I had a purpose from the age of 16 to 36 – I was a soldier and that’s what I trained to do. “Then all of a sudden I was finished and I didn’t know what to do – it’s like being trained up in something and never being allowed to do it again. It’s like, what do I do next?”

Jason Fox left the military in 2012 (Credit: Channel 4)

When is SAS: Who Dares Wins on?

To watch Jason and the rest of the SAS crew as they put recruits through gruelling challenges, previous episodes can be found on All4 or viewers can tune into Channel 4 for Season 8.

Some 20 new recruits will take on the daunting challenge in Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, as they head to a new location. Alongside new faces and new terrain, the ex-military professionals will see two new American faces too. Hard man Ant Middleton was a regular face on the series, but chose to leave the show in 2021. In March last year he explained he would no longer appear on the programme. He said: “After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK. Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget. “Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year.”

The show has had many touching stories in the past including grieving fathers and husbands, as well as those keen to overcome personal hardship.

Season 8 will be no different with 20 new stories to explore.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is on Channel 4 on Sunday, April 10 at 9pm and episodes are available on All4.

