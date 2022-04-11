SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 viewers were divided over Ant Middleton‘s replacement on the show last night (Sunday, April 10).

Ant was axed from the show last year over his ‘personal conduct’, but that didn’t stop viewers from begging for his return.

Rudy Reyes replaced Ant Middleton on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022

Last night saw SAS: Who Dares Wins return to Channel 4 for its seventh series.

The new series saw 20 new contestants join the show in the hope of making it through the gruelling programme.

However, it wasn’t just new contestants that viewers got to know last night – there’s a new chief instructor too.

Former active duty US marine Rudy Reyes, 50, has replaced Ant on the show and is set to front it going forwards.

Ant was axed from the show last year due to his personal conduct. His controversial tweets about BLM and Covid were reportedly the reason as to why Channel 4 gave him the boot.

Despite this, some viewers were missing the 41-year-old and took to Twitter to beg Channel 4 for his return.

Ant was axed from the show last year (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to complain about Rudy, with many begging for Ant to make a comeback.

“#SASWhoDaresWins isn’t the same without Ant. These DS Americans are a bit annoying,” one said.

“New bloke on #SASWhoDaresWins is a joke. He literally looks like a parody version of Ant Middleton,” another wrote.

“That was [bleep]. Bring back Ant #SASWhoDaresWins,” another moaned.

“#SASWhoDaresWins it’s just not same without Ant dont think I’ll be watching after this…,” a fourth said.

Rudy divided viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Rudy Reyes verdict

However, not everyone was hating the new series, or Ant’s replacement.

“I really enjoyed the first episode, I love Ant Middleton and thought it’ll not be the same, the new guy Rudy is not too bad, we need to give him a chance,” one viewer said.

“Absolutely love the new #SASWhoDaresWins. Great line-up,” another wrote.

“Really enjoyed #SASWhoDaresWins thought it would lose its spark, nope! Great location and instructors. Going to be a good series,” a third said.

“So much better without Ant Middleton #JustSaying,” another wote.

“Dunno what you lot are moaning about. New location, new team. New blood. Tougher conditions. Pipe down!” a fifth said.

SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday, April 17 at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4

