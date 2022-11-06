SAS Rogue Heroes soundtrack: All of the songs in the BBC One drama

SAS Rogue Heroes features an electric soundtrack, which includes songs from some of the most iconic heavy metal artists such as AC/DC, The Cure and The Clash.

The series is full of breathtaking songs that are perfect for the show’s riveting action sequences.

Every radical and extreme operation is sure to be accompanied by a banging heavy metal track in the series.

So what songs are in the SAS Rogue Heroes soundtrack?

Here are all your questions answered!

SAS Rogue Heroes is based on the true story of how David Stirling founded the SAS (Credit: BBC One)

Episode 1 songs

The soundtrack for SAS Rogue Heroes started off with a bang when the episode opened with a song by AC/DC.

What an epic way to start a series!

The drama started with If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) by AC/DC.

The music featured in episode one also included:

It’s a Hap-Hap-Happy Day by Arthur Askey, with Orchestra.

Tiggerty Boo! by Harry Roy and His Band.

Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman.

Tawila by Taheya Carioca.

Live Wire by AC/DC.

And A Hard Road by Black Sabbath.

Connor Swindells plays David Stirling in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

SAS Rogue Heroes soundtrack: Episode 2

The music in episode two features a variety of fist-pumping songs from American rockstar Jonathan Richman to the British punk band The Cure.

Songs featuring in the episode are:

Egyptian Reggae by Jonathan Richman.

World War by The Cure.

Shot in the Dark by AC/DC.

Mad Dogs and Englishmen by Noel Coward.

Borstal Breakout by Sham 69.

Highway to Hell by AC/DC.

And last but not least, Something Better Change by The Strangles.

Jack O’Connell plays Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Episode 3 music

The soundtrack in episode three of the BBC One drama includes the popular rock song I Fought the Law, by The Clash.

Other songs that will be playing during the episode are:

Hail, Hail, The Gang’s All Here by DA Esrom, Arthur Sullivan.

Out in the Middle East by George Formby.

Slow Ride by Foghat.

Wheels of Steel by Saxon.

New Rose by The Damned.

And Smash It Up (Parts 1 & 2) by The Damned.

Sofia Boutella plays Eve in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

SAS Rogue Heroes soundtrack: Episode 4

The songs featured in episode 4 of the Connor Swindells drama are as follows:

The Game (Triple H) [feat. Motorhead] by Jim Johnston.

Born to Lose by Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers.

Thunderstruck by AC/DC.

Bless ‘Em All by George Formby.

Rollin’ and Tumblin’ by Cream.

The song Oi! Oi! Oi! by Cockney Rejects also features in episode 4 of SAS Rogue Heroes.

Alfie Allen plays Jock Lewes in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Episode 5 songs

Episode 5 starts off with Killing Machine by heavy metal band Judas Priest.

Don’t Let’s Be Beastly to the Germans by Noel Coward followed not long after.

The episode also features:

La Revolution by Les Sales Majestes.

BOUM by Charles.

Oh! What a Surprise For the Duce! by Florence Desmond.

Totally Wired by The Fall.

Je Suis Punky! by Geiger.

Dominic West plays Dudley Clarke in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

SAS Rogue Heroes soundtrack: Episode 6

Episode 6 of the historical drama, starring Jack O’Connell, starts with Adolf by Arthur Askey.

Other songs featured in the final episode of the series are:

We Gotta Fight by Sham 69.

1970 by The Stooges.

Overkill by Motorhead.

Wish Me Luck (As You Wave Me Goodbye) by Gracie Fields.

The series then ends with the iconic song it started with, If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) by AC/DC.

SAS Rogue Heroes airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One from October 3o 2022.

