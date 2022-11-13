SAS Rogue Heroes: Who plays Eve? Where is Sofia Boutella from?

Sofia Boutella takes the spotlight in the current hit drama SAS Rogue Heroes on BBC One.

She plays the mysterious spy Eve, who’s desperate to have David Stirling (Connor Swindells) on her side as an ally.

But who is the Eve actress Sofia Boutella, where is she from, and is she married?

Here’s everything you need to know…

SAS Rogue Heroes star Sofia Boutella is an actress, model and dancer (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Eve in SAS Rogue Heroes?

Sofia Boutella plays Eve in the BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Unlike most of the characters in the show, Eve is a fictional character created for the series.

She is the deputy head of French Intelligence in Cairo under General de Gaulle’s command and does not play by the rules.

Talking about her character, Sofia said: “Even if Eve is a fictional character in comparison to David Stirling or Paddy Mayne, she is very much a character that existed at the time.

“There were spies like Noor Inayat Khan or Virgina Hall.

“So many incredible women who were a part of the liberation during the Second World War.

“Eve, like a lot of them, used methods that were born within her instinct and her intelligence.”

Who is Sofia Boutella?

Sofia Boutella is a multi-talented actress, model and dancer.

She started her long and ultimately successful journey in the entertainment industry in 1988 – when she was just 6!

The SAS Rogue Heroes star started classical dance education when she was five years old.

At the start of her career, Sofia started out as a professional dancer in film and TV.

She even appeared as a dancer in Madonna’s video for Hung Up, Sorry, and Celebration.

She was the lead dancer in Michael Jackson: Hollywood Night.

Sofia then became an actress, appearing in the film Streetdance 2 in 2012.

She also bagged an appearance in the Kingsman: The Secret Service, alongside Taron Egerton and Stanley Tucci.

Her other notable credits include Atomic Blonde, Climax, and Modern Love.

Sofia plays the fictional character Eve in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Is Sofia Boutella married?

No, Sofia Boutella is not married.

However, she does have a very famous ex-boyfriend!

Back in 2014, Sofia started dating Irish actor Robert Sheehan.

He’s best known for playing Nathan Young in Misfits, and Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

The pair met for the first time on set of the film Jet Trash.

But sadly, their relationship didn’t last forever, and the pair broke up in 2018 after four years together.

After Robert Sheehan, she was linked to Nashville actor Keean Johnson.

A source told People: “They started dating about a year ago, but broke up for a short period in between.

“They’re super happy together and seem to be getting serious.”

The pair still seem to be going strong today, and are often pictured looking loved up together.

How old is SAS Rogue Heroes star Sofia Boutella?

Sofia Boutella was born on April 03 1982.

This means that she is currently 40 years of age.

Sofia Boutella used to date Robert Sheehan (Credit: BBC One)

Where is SAS Rogue Heroes star Sofia Boutella from?

Boutella was born in the Bab El Oued district of Algiers, Algeria, and she’s proud of her Algerian roots.

However, she has lived in France since she was a child.

In 2017, she told Harper’s Bazaar: “Algeria is a country that is dear to me because it’s where I’m from, where my family is from, it’s my home. That will never leave me.

“I feel very worldly. But leaving a place like that when you’re so young doesn’t come without missing a sense of identity and belonging to one place.

“I feel Algerian, I’m proud to be Algerian and I carry that with me wherever I go.”

Sofia Boutella is 40 years old (Credit: BBC One)

Will Sofia Boutella be in Star Trek 4?

Most viewers will remember Sofia Boutella for her memorable appearance in Star Trek: Beyond in 2016.

She played Jaylah in the popular movie.

Even though she was unrecognisable under a ton of prosthetics, she was the talk of the town when the film was released.

But will the talented actress be in Star Trek 4?

Sofia was set to play Jaylah again in the follow-up film, alongside Chris Pine.

However, the fourth Star Trek film has since been postponed.

What else has Sofia Boutella been in?

In 2015, Sofia Boutella secured the sought-after role as Gazelle in Kingsman: The Secret Service.

In the popular blockbuster, she played an unforgettable, razor-legged henchwoman.

Sofia has been on the rise ever since.

She played the French secret agent Delphine in Atomic Blonde, the foil to Charlize Theron’s lead character.

Sofia also starred as the titular character in the thriller The Mummy, along with Tom Cruise.

In 2018, Sofia played the rebel Clarisse in the film adaptation of the dystopian classic Fahrenheit 451.

Sofia Boutella also appears in an episode of Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix.

Is Sofia Boutella on Instagram?

The actress is indeed on Instagram.

Her official Insta page is @sofisia7.

If you look at her recent posts, you’ll see she’s had a rather severe – but stunning – haircut!

What is her net worth?

It’s not surprising that Sofia is earning some seriously good money thanks to her rising career.

Celebrity Net Worth state she has a net worth of $4million – that’s around £3,500,000.

With an upcoming role as Kora in the film Rebel Moon, her riches will only grow!

She’ll star opposite Charlie Hunnam in the Zack Snyder thriller.

SAS Rogue Heroes continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

