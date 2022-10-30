SAS Rogue Heroes: SAS’s most outrageous operations during WWII

SAS Rogue Heroes – the new BBC One drama – is about one of the most famous British special forces units and their dangerous operations.

Initially known as the ‘L’ Detachment Special Air Force Brigade, the SAS was a team of elite soldiers founded by David Stirling.

The SAS troops were involved in a host of dangerous and radical operations that put all of their lives at risk.

But what were the most outrageous operations the SAS have ever done during WWII?

David Stirling was the founder of the Special Air Service (Credit: BBC One)

The SAS parachuted behind enemy lines

In the series, SAS Rogue Heroes, we see the SAS soldiers embark on their first radical operation, where they attack behind enemy lines.

The events were based on a real-life operation that the SAS embarked on and it was even more terrifying in real life.

On November 16, 1941, the Special Air Service launched their very first independent operation.

The soldiers parachuted behind enemy lines and attacked their airfields.

Their aim was to destroy and damage the planes and facilities there and provide the British with an advantage in the air.

However, due to the weather, their operation turned into a total disaster.

Strong winds scattered the parachuters across the desert and many were lost.

Only one group reached its target and all of its members were killed.

Out of the 64 men who left on the mission, only 22 came back alive.

The SAS joined the Long Range Desert Group

For their next operation, the SAS tried a different approach and joined another band of raiders, the Long Range Desert Group.

The soldiers drove across the desert and were transported by the Long Range Desert Group.

They struck three airfields and destroyed 60 enemy planes.

This time their operation was successful, and they only lost two men in the process.

Paddy Mayne rescued his troops in a Jeep (Credit: BBC One)

SAS Rogue Heroes operations: Paddy Mayne rescued his soldiers in a Jeep

After David Stirling was captured in 1943, Paddy Mayne, who is played by Jack O’Connell in the series, took over the Special Air Service.

In 1945, Paddy led his troops into the heart of Germany.

However, this meant that some of the SAS members became victims of ambushes.

On April 2, Paddy rescued some of his men who had been pinned down in a ditch following an ambush.

Paddy dealt with the enemies by driving up and down the adjacent road in a jeep, while fire poured onto the woodland where the German soldiers were.

One of his officers wrote that there could only be one explanation as to why Paddy wasn’t killed.

They said: “The sheer audacity and daring which he showed in driving his jeep across their field of fire momentarily bewildered the enemy.”

Operation Tombola

Winston Churchill launched Operation Tombola in March 1944.

The operation’s aim was to help the residents in towns such as Albinea in the Reggio Emilia area.

Approximately 50 men parachuted into the area and gave out supplies to escaped Russians and local resistance fighters.

They also attacked and wounded up to 60 German soldiers in the area.

Operation Tombola was famous for the ‘Mad Piper’, David Kirkpatrick, who played the bagpipes as a signal for the SAS to attack.

The purpose of the music was to convince the Germans that the attack was solely a British military effort and not conducted by locals who were helping the SAS.

Soldiers in the SAS blew up a railway 22 times (Credit: BBC One)

Operation Houndsworth

The purpose of Operation Houndsworth was to ambush the German troops, disrupt communications and prevent them from reaching Normandy.

It was a tough mission as they were constantly being hunted by their enemy.

However, thanks to intelligence gathered by the French, they were able to stay on top of the German soldiers.

During the 3 months the 144-strong group managed to blow up the main railway line 22 times.

They also battled the Germans and picked out 30 prime bombing targets for the RAF.

A number of other small targets and an enemy oil refinery were also destroyed.

The SAS team only sustained 18 casualties in total compared to over 350 German casualties.

SAS Rogue Heroes operations: Jim Almonds parachuted into France

Jim Almonds was one of the first soldiers to join the SAS.

On D-Day, Jim and his section parachuted by night into France.

The soldiers blew up railway lines, bridges and ammunition dumps.

Jeeps and supplies were also dropped in by air at night and the local French Resistance helped out.

Later on, Jim was awarded the Croix de Guerre for his contribution in France.

Read more: SAS Rogue Heroes on BBC One: How many episodes is it, is it based on a book and start date

SAS Rogue Heroes starts at 9pm on Sunday, October 30 on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to SAS Rogue Heroes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.