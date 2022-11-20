SAS Rogue Heroes: Who plays Jock Lewes’ girlfriend Mirren? What else has Isobel Laidler been in?

Isobel Laidler plays Jock Lewes’ girlfriend, Mirren Bardford, in the BBC One drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Mirren and Jock were a real life couple during World War II and the series features their tragic love story.

So who is actress Isobel Laidler, and what else has she been in?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Isobel Laidler is a British actress (Credit: Netflix)

Who plays Jock Lewes’ girlfriend Mirren in SAS Rogue Heroes?

Isobel Laidler plays Jock Lewes’ girlfriend, Mirren Bardford, in the BBC One drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Throughout World War II, Jock and Mirren wrote love letters to each other.

In one letter, Jock Lewes wrote to Mirren asking her to marry him.

But tragically, Jock was killed after his vehicle was attacked by enemy aircraft while returning from a raid with the SAS.

Sadly, Jock Lewes did not receive Mirren’s letter accepting his proposal.

Who is Isobel Laidler?

Isobel Laidler is a British actress who’s known for her role in the Netflix series The Witcher in 2019.

After her breakout role in the series, Isobel went on to feature in a few other TV shows and short films, including the BBC One series SAS Rogue Heroes.

She also has some experience performing on stage.

The actress played Alice in Arden of Faversham in 2017.

Isobel then went on to play the character Rachel in the production of POSH in Rose Theatre Kingston.

Who plays Mirren in SAS Rogue Heroes? Actress Isobel Laidler plays Jock Lewes’ girlfriend (Credit: BBC One)

How old is the actress who plays Mirren in SAS Rogue Heroes?

Isobel is 26 years of age.

Her United Voices talent agency page says she can play characters in age range from teenagers to their 20s.

Who does Isobel Laidler play in The Witcher?

Isobel plays Queen Kalis in the hit Netflix series The Witcher alongside Henry Cavill.

Queen Kalis bore several daughters to her husband but no son.

After she gave birth to yet another daughter, her husband became annoyed and secretly hired an assassin to murder her.

When Kalis and her infant daughter were returning from a trip, their convoy was attacked by a krallach controlled by the assassin.

Kalis begged the assassin to spare her and even promised to give birth to a son.

However, the assassin murdered the Queen anyway, by cutting her throat with a knife.

Isobel Laidler played Queen Kalis in The Witcher (Credit: Netflix)

What else has Isobel Laidler been in?

In 2020, Isobel Laidler starred in the film We All Just Want to Be Mad.

Isobel played Arabella, a woman living in the middle of nowhere in Scotland, who falls in love with a man called Fred but feels self-conscious around him.

So she strategises a plan to feel more at ease with him.

The actress has also appeared in the film The Wrong Place.

The film tells the story of two teenage boys, who witness a mysterious group of people who appear to be disposing of a dead body.

However, when one of boys slips and falls to their death, the other is taken hostage by the group.

In the film, Isobel plays Leanan, one of the members of the murderous group.

Is Isobel Laidler single?

As far as we know, Isobel Laidler is single as the actress has kept her personal life mostly to herself.

However, she did post a photo on her Instagram of her looking quite cosy with one of her SAS Rogue Heroes co-stars.

The photo showed her and Paul Boche walking side by side with their arms around each other.

Alongside the sweet photo, she captioned the post: “Paully Paul Paul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by isobel laidler (@isobellaidler)

Is the actress who plays Jock Lewes’ girlfriend on Instagram?

Yes, Isobel is on Instagram. Her account is @Isobellaidler.

Her feed consists of BTS photos of her latest shows and snaps with her friends.

In a recent post, she shared a photo of some of the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes jumping off a dune in the desert.

This included Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Mike Sadler in the series, and Theo Barklem-Biggs who plays Reg Seekings.

She captioned the post: “Some of my rogue heroes.

“First look available with @bbciplayer and the wonderful @kahleencrawfordcasting. Tiny bit chuffed.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

SAS Rogue Heroes airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you enjoying SAS Rogue Heroes so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.