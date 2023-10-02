Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers were all left saying the same thing about 2023 star Michelle Heaton last night (October 1).

The reality star is one of many celebs taking part in the new series, which was filmed last year. And it’s fair to say Michelle was put through his paces along with other stars including Matt Hancock, Gareth Gates and James Argent.

But it seems fans watching the show at home were not impressed after noticing something about the Liberty X singer.

Michelle is taking part in SAS (Credit: Channel 4)

Michelle Heaton on SAS

In the second instalment of SAS, the celebs were tasked with taking part in some rather dirty and gruelling exercises. And, of course, all while chief instructor Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and his directing staff (DS) Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver shouted at them.

After being forced to get down on their knees, the celebs had to crawl on the muddy ground wearing a backpack. Later on, some of the stars were interrogated by the course instructors for a one-on-one chat.

Fans all had the same compliant (Credit: Channel 4)

SAS viewers say same thing about Michelle Heaton

However, throughout the show, fans couldn’t help but point out how Michelle was “constantly” looking miserable. We’re not going to lie, faced with some of the conditions out there, we’d be feeling exactly the same!

Heading over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer said: “Michelle Heaton has the worst facial expressions.” Someone else sarcastically quipped: “Michelle coming across as a really happy person.”

A third chimed in and proclaimed: “But why does Michelle constantly look absolutely fumingggggg.” Another added: “She constantly looks like she’s just had a nose full of the world’s most pungent fart.” Another said: “Does look pretty grumpy (mind you, I’d just crumble after 20 seconds!)” “She’s had the same look from the moment 1st episode started,” another chipped in.

Matt Hancock falls flat on his face

Elsewhere on the show, fans were left cheering at their screens after watching the “TV moment of the year” involving Matt Hancock. Viewers couldn’t help but burst out in tears of laughter after watching Matt take a tumble during the gruelling exercises.

After getting up and starting to run back, he tripped over a crawling James Argent and fell flat on his face in the mud.

One viewer said on X: “Matt Hancock face planting into the mud, absolutely brilliant. TV moment of the year thank you.” A second added: “Funniest thing I’ve ever seeing Hancock running and falling over.”

Read more: Gastric band and tiny 20p portion sizes – the desperate measures of James ‘Arg’ Argent’s 13-stone weight loss

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.