What happened to Sarah Payne and is her killer Roy Whiting still alive?

It's been two decades since the world first heard what happened to Sarah Payne.

The schoolgirl's murder shook Britain to its very core.

Later this evening, Channel 5 will air a documentary featuring an exclusive interview with her mum Sara.

Murder of Sarah Payne: The Mother's Story will air at 10pm tonight (April 8).

Sarah Payne's murder Roy Whiting is still alive (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened to Sarah Payne?

Sarah was just eight-years-old when she was kidnapped and killed by convicted paedophile Roy Whiting.

In the summer of 2000, she was staying at her grandparents' house in West Sussex with her two brothers Lee and Luke and sister Charlotte.

While out playing by a corn field in a quiet country lane, she was snatched.

Lee witnessed the moment his sister was taken and later recalled seeing Whiting grinning and smiling as he sped away in a white van.

He remembered the vehicle skidding and the tyres screeching because it was moving so fast.

Sixteen days later, her naked body was found dumped in a shallow grave just a few miles away.

In court, pathologist Vesna Djurovic told jurors that Sarah had suffered a "violent death" but due to decomposition, it was hard to determine what exact injuries had been sustained.

Is Sarah Payne's killer still alive?

Whiting was found guilty of Sarah's murder and deemed a "high risk" repeat offender.

In court, he was told by the judge: "I am quite satisfied that you indecently assaulted her in it.

"As we all know, you stripped Sarah naked and you suffocated her and buried her and got rid of her clothes - you are indeed an evil man.

"What is more you did the same thing in 1995, but that girl you mercifully did not kill."

When Whiting was told he would never leave prison, he did not show any emotion.

"You are every parent's and every grandparent's nightmare come true," the judge continued. "You are and will remain an absolute menace to any little girl.

"It's one of the rare cases where I shall recommend to the appropriate authorities that you be kept in prison for the rest of your life so that no further child is added to the list of your victims and the lives of a third family are not ruined."

In prison, Whiting was attacked with a razor blade that's left him with a six-inch scar across his right cheek.

Murder of Sarah Payne: The Mother's Story airs on Channel 5 at 10pm tonight (April 8)

