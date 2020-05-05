Sarah Parish hits back after furious This Morning fans accuse her of 'breaking lockdown rules'

Actress Sarah Parish has hit back at criticism after This Morning viewers accused her of breaking lockdown rules.

The Bancroft star appeared on Tuesday's show to discuss her role in Netflix's Medici: The Magnificent.

However, Sarah revealed she suffered a technical mishap and moved to her neighbours' home to use their WiFi.

Sarah Parish hit back after This Morning viewers accused her of breaking lockdown rules (Credit: ITV)

What did she say?

Sarah explained: "Do you know what I'm in my neighbours' house because the internet is down next door.

I've had to come to my neighbour's to do this Skype.

"I've had to come to my neighbours' to do this Skype."

Host Phillip Schofield quipped: "It's hanging on by its fingernails!"

They then moved on to the interview and viewers weren't happy.

Sarah said her neighbours weren't there and she was filming in the Annex (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: "@DrSarahParish you shouldn’t be in your neighbours' house. If you couldn’t get a signal - it’s too bad.

"People are dying! Stay home, your own home."

Another wrote: "Did Sarah Parish say she’s in her neighbours' house to get WiFi to do the interview?

"What’s happening to social distancing?"

A third added: "Hang on Sarah Parish is in her neighbours' house to use Skype. No social distancing there!!!"

A fourth ranted: "Did Sarah Parish just say on #ThisMorning that she’s in her neighbours' house because the WiFi died in hers???

"WHILE SHE’S IN LOCKDOWN."

Following criticism, former Broadchurch actress Sarah hit back on Twitter.

What did she say?

She wrote: "I seem to have caused a Twitter uproar!

"I was in my neighbours' Annex doing the This Morning interview, not their house.

"They don’t live in it!! It’s all lockdown safe. It’s great that you’re all taking lockdown seriously though."

Meanwhile, one viewer tweeted Sarah: "Makes you laugh @DrSarahParish borrows her next door neighbours' bedroom to do her interview because her own internet is not working.

"@ThisMorning how is this acceptable when we are in lockdown and not allowed to go into other peoples homes?"

However, Sarah hit back: "It’s their Annex you wally!! They’re not in there!! They don’t use it."

