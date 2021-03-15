Following the murder of Sarah Everard, Susanna Reid has criticised Met police officers after a vigil in Clapham Common turned into chaos on Saturday (March 13).

The 33-year-old marketing executive’s murder devastated Brits up and down the country.

Despite police telling mourners not to stage the vigil, hundreds still gathered to pay their respects.

However, scenes turned ugly and some attendees were arrested and now GMB host Susanna joined with others to criticise the Met for its heavy-handed approach.

Susanna spoke emotionally on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna Reid say on GMB this morning?

On today’s GMB (Monday March 15) Susanna told viewers that “this is not the image we wanted”.

“This was supposed to be a peaceful vigil for Sarah,” the host began.

Read more: EastEnders Dotty actress Milly Zero ‘threatened by police’ at Sarah Everard protest

“That’s the absolutely tragic case of a woman who was simply walking home a week ago.

“Women gathered – more than 1,000 of them – to just pay respects, lay flowers and make a point about the fact they don’t feel safe.

“But something happened later on which means police are now under fire for a very heavy-handed response.”

The vigil soon turned into chaos (Credit: w8 media / SplashNews.com)

“This is not the image we wanted”

“This is not the image we wanted,” she continued.

“I think women are unsettled, angry and upset at a time when rape prosecutions are at a record low, kerb-crawling of schoolgirls still not illegal, a woman is killed every three days…

New legislation would give longer starting point for defacing a statue than starting point for rape.

“…and the new crime bill, which comes before the House Of Parliament, would give longer sentence in prison for defacing a statue than the starting point for rape.

“There is an issue that needs to be dealt with.”

The Duchess of Cambridge paid respects (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate paid her tribute

It was an emotional day for many on Saturday, as millions lit a candle for Sarah at 9.30pm.

Read more: Sarah Everard latest: Ex-Met officer slammed over ‘wear running shoes’ advice to worried women on This Morning

Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Clapham Common bandstand to pay her own tribute to Sarah.

Despite her appearance, some took to social media branding the whole exercise a publicity stunt.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.